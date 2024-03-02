'La Nueva Generación' Leader 'El Zarco' Captured in Major Police Operation in Colombia

Authorities in Valle del Cauca continue to strike hard against criminality in the northern part of the department with the capture of alias 'El Zarco,' one of the main leaders of the criminal group 'La Nueva Generación,' linked to homicide and drug trafficking.

"We achieve the third capture of one of the people who is part of the most-wanted cartel, the result of joint actions by the Armed Forces and Police, the Valle del Cauca Governorate, and the citizens because only with that joint work can we achieve the results we expect," said María Cristina Lesmes, acting governor of Valle.

'La Nueva Generación' Leader 'El Zarco' Captured in Toro Raid

The capture of John Jairo Londoño López, alias 'El Zarco,' leader of the criminal gang 'La Nueva Generación,' was achieved in an operation by the Dijin and Jungle Anti-Narcotics Commands, in a raid in the rural area of the municipality of Toro, along with two other individuals caught in the act, wanted for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, drug trafficking, and carrying weapons.

'La Nueva Generación,' explained Colonel Giovanni Cristancho, commander of the Valle del Cauca Police Department, "is a structure that takes a dissidence from 'Los Flacos,' which operates in the northern part of the department, generating homicides and drug trafficking actions. We captured the main leader with two other people, a bodyguard, and alias 'El Negro Cande,' who within the structure was the head of hitmen, responsible for homicides in the northern part of the department."

These results, emphasized Ana María Sanclemente, secretary of security in Valle, are part of the sustained fight against multi-crime led by Governor Dilian Francisca Toro. "We will continue to coordinate and articulate the efforts of the entities to dismantle criminal gangs in the department. We highlight the work being done by the National Police in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office and the Army. Today, 60 days into the government, three captures have been made of those who have affected security in the northern Valle."

Additionally, she reminded that from the Governorate of Valle, a "fund of one billion pesos has been allocated for those who provide accurate information and lead to the capture of these people who are on the most-wanted list."

'Chinga Miguel' Arrested in Tuluá for Carrying Firearms, Murder Linked

Within these significant operational results, authorities also reported the arrest in Tuluá of alias 'Chinga Miguel,' arrested for carrying firearms and who is part of the investigation into the murder of the elected councilor Eliecid Ávila in the municipality.

"A 17-year-old was detained for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, and carrying firearms. A revolver-type weapon was found in a raid, and the arrest was legalized for that fact, but he was also notified of the apprehension for the murder of a merchant in November in Tuluá," said Colonel Giovanni Cristancho, commander of the Valle del Cauca Police Department.

He also mentioned that although there is information indicating that he would be the main actor in the murder of the elected councilor Eliecid Ávila, "we have not been able to prove it; we are still investigating. We need to have the evidence to say that it was he who killed the councilor. We are investigating with the Attorney General's Office. It is clear that the arrest is due to a flagrancy, but also, he is notified about an apprehension for the murder of another person in events that occurred in November 2023," he clarified.