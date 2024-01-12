en English
Crime

La Crosse Man, Odell A. Thompson, Held on Domestic Violence Charges

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
La Crosse Man, Odell A. Thompson, Held on Domestic Violence Charges

Odell A. Thompson, a resident of La Crosse, is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. The 39-year-old faces serious charges including felony strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery/intent to cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The charges result from an incident that took place on January 4th when police were called to a domestic violence situation in a house on Cameron Avenue in La Crosse.

Incident Details and Thompson’s Arrest

A witness reportedly overheard a woman’s plea not to be hit, followed by a loud thud, during a phone call. The police arrived at the premises, only to have the woman flee the house in a visibly distressed state. Thompson, on the other hand, denied having seen her for the past 45 minutes. The victim later presented a statement to the police, recounting a previous assault by Thompson on November 3rd, and provided photos showing her injuries consistent with being hit and strangled. A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest on January 11th, leading to his surrender to the authorities shortly after.

The Court Appearance

During a recent court appearance, the assistant district attorney mentioned evidence of Thompson attempting to intimidate the victim into backtracking her allegations. The presiding Judge Mark Huesmann, citing Thompson’s history of assaultive behavior, denied the defense’s request for a signature bond.

Upcoming Preliminary Hearing

Thompson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 18th. The case continues to unfold as La Crosse community awaits for justice to be served. The incident stands as a grim reminder of the importance of addressing and combating domestic violence effectively.

Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

