La Crosse Man Arrested for Drunken Driving after Showing Up Intoxicated to Job Interview

David A. Marquardt, a 57-year-old resident of La Crosse, found himself in an unenviable situation after he was arrested for multiple felony counts, including a fourth drunk-driving offense and operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content. The charges were not a result of a routine traffic stop or a random police checkpoint, but a consequence of Marquardt's decision to attend a job interview in an intoxicated state.

Unusual Circumstances Leading to Arrest

The events unfolded on January 11, around 3:45 p.m., when police were dispatched to a business establishment on Fanta Reed Place. An employee had reported Marquardt, who had arrived for a job interview displaying clear signs of intoxication. The employee noted Marquardt's slurred speech and the strong smell of alcohol that surrounded him, raising enough concern to warrant a call to the police.

Escalation and Consequences

Despite his apparent inebriation, Marquardt did not complete the interview. Instead, he left the premises in a pickup truck fitted with a snowplow. The police, acting on the information received, stopped him shortly after on Bainbridge Drive. They corroborated the employee's report, detecting a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Marquardt's vehicle.

Conviction and Court Proceedings

Marquardt admitted to consuming five to six cans of beer. A subsequent blood-alcohol test revealed a level of .156, almost double the legal driving limit. His previous conviction for a similar offense dates back to 2020, marking this incident as his fourth such offense. Currently, Marquardt is free on a $1,500 signature bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 1, where he will face the consequences of his actions.