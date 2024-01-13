en English
Business

Kyrgyzstan’s Second Auction of Crime Boss’s Vehicles Fails: No Bids Received

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Kyrgyzstan’s Second Auction of Crime Boss’s Vehicles Fails: No Bids Received

In a surprising turn of events, the State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan has reported that the second electronic auction intended to sell confiscated vehicles once owned by the late crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev did not take place on January 11, as originally scheduled. This development is attributed to the complete absence of bids, a circumstance echoing the results of the first auction that was planned on December 11, which also ended with no bids.

Auction of Confiscated Vehicles: An Unexpected Scenario

The auctions are part of a broader initiative aimed at selling off assets seized from Kolbaev, following his demise. The vehicles up for auction represent a slice of the notorious criminal figure’s opulent lifestyle, encapsulated within the gleaming exteriors of a 2021 BMW Alpina XB7, a 2019 Hyundai Genesis, a 2019 KIA RIO X-LINE, a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S600, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz G500, and a 2005 Toyota Landcruiser Prado.

Unyielding in the Face of Setbacks

Despite these setbacks, the State Property Management Agency remains resolute in its mission. Undeterred by the lack of interest displayed in the previous two auctions, the agency plans to announce a third auction in the near future. There is an unspoken hope that this subsequent attempt will yield a more favourable outcome, eventually leading to the successful disposal of these seized assets.

Repercussions and Observations

The lack of bids in two consecutive auctions raises several questions. While it is easy to attribute the lack of interest to the vehicles’ association with a criminal figure, it could also be a reflection of the current economic climate and the potential buyers’ willingness or ability to invest in luxury vehicles. Furthermore, the outcome of these auctions could potentially impact future efforts to sell assets seized from criminal figures. Only time will tell if the third auction will buck the trend and finally see these vehicles changing hands.

Business Crime
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

