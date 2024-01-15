en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kyrgyzstan’s Crackdown on Press Freedom: Major News Outlet 24.KG Raided

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Kyrgyzstan’s Crackdown on Press Freedom: Major News Outlet 24.KG Raided

On the icy morning of an ordinary day in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, a chilling event unfolded that sent ripples through the global journalistic community. The offices of 24.KG, one of the country’s major private news outlets, were raided by security forces. Officers, their faces obscured by masks and baseball caps, stormed into the premises, detaining editors for questioning and whisking them away in an unmarked van. This event, documented in stark detail by social media footage, represents a significant chapter in the ongoing tale of press freedom in Kyrgyzstan.

Unraveling the Unknown

The news organization, now caught in the grip of governmental forces, is currently facing criminal charges. The specific nature of these accusations, however, remains shrouded in uncertainty. What is known is that the charges revolve around an article allegedly published by 24.KG on the war in Ukraine. The tentacles of the state have reached out, not just to 24.KG, but to other media outlets in the country as well, intensifying the crackdown on press freedom.

A Disturbing Trend

This incident is not an isolated event. It forms part of a wider pattern of government lawsuits and restrictions targeted at the media. The raid on 24.KG’s offices, viewed by many as a ‘very worrying development,’ has triggered significant concern among rights groups and journalists both within and beyond Kyrgyzstan’s borders. The question on everyone’s lips: Is this a harbinger of a more oppressive regime?

Press Freedom Under Scrutiny

The incident has cast a long shadow over Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to upholding democratic principles, such as freedom of the press. The international community and local observers are scrutinizing the government’s actions, questioning the motives behind these charges. In a world where information is power, the actions against 24.KG serve as a stark reminder of the struggles and threats that journalists face in their pursuit of truth.

0
Crime Kyrgyzstan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
In an alarming incident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, four of ten abductees, kidnapped by criminals in the Kubwa/Dutse area, were tragically found dead. The victims included Folorunsho Ariyo, a secondary school student and the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National University Commission (NUC), and Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar, a 400-level
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis
10 mins ago
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis
Newcastle Crime: Man Faces Charges for Aggravated Burglary and Threats to Kill
11 mins ago
Newcastle Crime: Man Faces Charges for Aggravated Burglary and Threats to Kill
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
5 mins ago
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
Undisclosed Incident Spurs Major Police Action in Stoke-on-Trent Estate
5 mins ago
Undisclosed Incident Spurs Major Police Action in Stoke-on-Trent Estate
Violent Altercation at Karaoke Bar Spurs Licensing Review and Security Concerns
5 mins ago
Violent Altercation at Karaoke Bar Spurs Licensing Review and Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
20 seconds
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
23 seconds
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
28 seconds
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
4 mins
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
4 mins
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
4 mins
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
4 mins
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
4 mins
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
4 mins
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
19 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
48 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app