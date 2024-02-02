Kyle Sandilands Reveals Intricate iPhone Theft Operation Conducted by Jailed U.S. Hacker

Kyle Sandilands, a seasoned radio host, has left his co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson and listeners astounded by shedding light on the intricate iPhone theft operation conducted by Aaron Johnson, a hacker from Minnesota. This revelation came as Sandilands dissected the details of an interview conducted by The Wall Street Journal with the now-imprisoned Johnson, who had used a clever trick to gain unauthorized access to individuals' iPhones, and subsequently, their bank accounts.

Johnson's strategy was as deceptively simple as it was effective. He would ask to use someone's phone, pretending to enter his number, then swiftly ask for the passcode under the guise of disabling the Find My iPhone feature. Little did the victims know, he was actually changing their passwords, locking them out of their own devices. While Jackie 'O' was quick to question the naivety of the victims, Sandilands pointed out Johnson's skillful manipulation and the ease with which he took advantage of the trust of his victims.

Befriending Victims and Stealing Information

However, Johnson did not stop at merely locking victims out of their iPhones. He took his operation a step further by befriending his victims at bars, watching them type their passcodes, and then stealing their phones. Once he had their devices, he accessed their banking information through the password keychain. This strategy allowed Johnson to steal over $AU450,000 between 2021 and 2022.

As a result of Johnson's criminal activity, which has laid bare a critical iPhone hardware vulnerability, Apple has been prompted to take action. The tech giant is now implementing 'Stolen Device Protection' to safeguard users from such cybercrimes, thereby fortifying the security of its devices.