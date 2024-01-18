Kuwait Crackdown: 37 Expatriates Arrested for Illegal Activities

In a sweeping operation, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested 37 expatriates in Al Ahmadi and Al Farwaniya governorates for engaging in illicit activities. This move is part of an aggressive national campaign to address the issue of illegal expatriates and combat the problem of fraudulent work visas.

Crackdown on Illegal Gambling and Liquor Production

The operation led to the arrest of 30 individuals caught in the act of gambling. Authorities confiscated an assortment of gambling paraphernalia, mobile phones, and a significant sum of money from them. In a separate incident, seven expatriates were apprehended for running two unauthorized liquor factories and peddling homemade alcohol.

During the crackdown on these illicit liquor establishments, authorities seized 181 barrels, 413 vials, and four distillation devices used for illegal alcohol production. The suspects, along with the seized items, have been turned over to the competent authorities for appropriate legal action.

Consequences of Illegal Activities

Those involved in these illegal activities are expected to face severe ramifications. According to a security source, they may be subjected to administrative deportation. This incident underscores the Kuwaiti authorities' firm stance against contraventions of the law, particularly by expatriates.

Expatriates in Kuwait: A Glance at the Stats

Expatriates constitute a considerable segment of Kuwait's demographic, with 3.2 million residing in a country with a total population of 4.6 million. The recent crackdown on illegal activities by expatriates underscores the Kuwaiti government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and legal residents.