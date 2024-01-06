Kurdish Community Demands Justice: An Eleventh-Anniversary March in Paris

Eleven years since the brutal assassination of Sakine Cansız, Fidan Doğan, and Leyla Şaylemez, the Kurdish community stages a grand march through the streets of Paris. This poignant demonstration aims to commemorate the lives of these three Kurdish women who fell victim to a crime linked to the Turkish Secret Service (MIT) on January 9, 2013. Kurds from various European countries have flocked to Paris in solidarity, their unified voices echoing through the city, demanding justice for their fallen sisters.

The Unresolved Tragedy

These women were murdered in cold blood at the Kurdistan Information Center. The evidence – documents, audio recordings, and witness statements – all pointed towards the involvement of the Turkish Secret Service. Despite this, the French authorities have treated this case as a state secret, drawing a veil over the truth. The primary suspect, Ömer Güney, died mysteriously in prison just before his scheduled trial in December 2016, adding another layer of complexity and suspicion to the case.

A Plea for Justice

Eleven years on, the demand for justice remains unfulfilled. The Kurdish community warns of potential further attacks if those responsible and their accomplices are not brought to account. The most recent incident of this nature occurred on December 23, 2022, when three Kurds were killed outside a Kurdish cultural center in Paris. The march today is not just a memorial, it is a call to action, urging France to thoroughly investigate these murders and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The Fight for Liberation

The Kurdish Women’s Office for Peace – Cenî, continues the fight for women’s liberation and the liberation of life in the face of state violence and occupation. The march serves as a testament to their ongoing resistance and protests. As they walk the streets of Paris, they honor the memory of Sakine Cansız, Fidan Doğan, and Leyla Şaylemez, while advocating for a world free of state-sponsored violence and occupation.