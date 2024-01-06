en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kurdish Community Demands Justice: An Eleventh-Anniversary March in Paris

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Kurdish Community Demands Justice: An Eleventh-Anniversary March in Paris

Eleven years since the brutal assassination of Sakine Cansız, Fidan Doğan, and Leyla Şaylemez, the Kurdish community stages a grand march through the streets of Paris. This poignant demonstration aims to commemorate the lives of these three Kurdish women who fell victim to a crime linked to the Turkish Secret Service (MIT) on January 9, 2013. Kurds from various European countries have flocked to Paris in solidarity, their unified voices echoing through the city, demanding justice for their fallen sisters.

The Unresolved Tragedy

These women were murdered in cold blood at the Kurdistan Information Center. The evidence – documents, audio recordings, and witness statements – all pointed towards the involvement of the Turkish Secret Service. Despite this, the French authorities have treated this case as a state secret, drawing a veil over the truth. The primary suspect, Ömer Güney, died mysteriously in prison just before his scheduled trial in December 2016, adding another layer of complexity and suspicion to the case.

A Plea for Justice

Eleven years on, the demand for justice remains unfulfilled. The Kurdish community warns of potential further attacks if those responsible and their accomplices are not brought to account. The most recent incident of this nature occurred on December 23, 2022, when three Kurds were killed outside a Kurdish cultural center in Paris. The march today is not just a memorial, it is a call to action, urging France to thoroughly investigate these murders and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The Fight for Liberation

The Kurdish Women’s Office for Peace – Cenî, continues the fight for women’s liberation and the liberation of life in the face of state violence and occupation. The march serves as a testament to their ongoing resistance and protests. As they walk the streets of Paris, they honor the memory of Sakine Cansız, Fidan Doğan, and Leyla Şaylemez, while advocating for a world free of state-sponsored violence and occupation.

0
Crime Europe France
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
24 seconds ago
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has demonstrated a significant victory against theft by successfully returning stolen valuables worth Rs 18.35 lakh to their rightful owners. This action, a culmination of resolving 15 separate theft cases, speaks to the GRP’s committed and effective operation. Successful Operation Across Maharashtra The intensive operation
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
13 mins ago
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
15 mins ago
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
36 seconds ago
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
7 mins ago
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
13 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
32 seconds
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
2 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
4 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
5 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
6 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
6 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
6 mins
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
7 mins
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
7 mins
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
15 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app