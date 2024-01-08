en English
Crime

Kuala Lumpur Police Nearing Completion of Bullying Case Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Kuala Lumpur Police Nearing Completion of Bullying Case Investigation

The Kuala Lumpur police department is nearing the conclusion of their investigation into a bullying incident at a Cheras boarding school. The incident, which drew widespread attention, involved a 14-year-old student who fled the school hostel due to alleged bullying. Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid, while addressing the media, confirmed that the investigation is in its final stages.

Investigation Progress

According to Allaudeen, the police have successfully collected statements from 35 individuals. These include students who claim to be victims of bullying at the school. These accounts will contribute significantly to the depth of the investigation and shed light on the extent of the bullying problem within the institution.

Parental Responsibility

Allaudeen also confirmed that no negligence had been found on the part of the student’s parents. This statement will likely reassure the public and the parents themselves, who have undoubtedly been under scrutiny since the incident took place.

Case Submission

Once the remaining statements are collected, the case will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office. This submission will mark the official handover of the investigation from the police to the prosecution. The investigation was initiated under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001, following a police report filed by the mother of the 14-year-old student.

Unrelated Event

On a side note, the Sabah International Convention Centre’s Big Sabah Sale event saw a significant turnout, showcasing the public’s interest in such events, despite the ongoing investigation.

Crime Education Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

