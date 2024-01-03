en English
Crime

Kuala Lumpur Police Corporal Injured in Arrest of Foreign Burglary Suspects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Kuala Lumpur Police Corporal Injured in Arrest of Foreign Burglary Suspects

In the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur, an unexpected incident unfolded yesterday when a police corporal was injured on duty. While manning a roadblock at the Damansara Jaya exit leading to the Sprint Highway, a car, carrying two foreign nationals, struck his hand. The startling event led to an adrenaline-pumped chase as a police patrol pursued the suspects’ vehicle for approximately two kilometers.

The Chase Ends in Petaling Jaya’s Section 17/50

The relentless pursuit ended when the suspects’ vehicle skidded off the road in the residential area of Petaling Jaya’s Section 17/50. The two foreigners, aged between 35 and 45, were apprehended without further incident. The immediate aftermath of the chase revealed a cache of various foreign currencies amounting to RM9,839.85 and an array of tools typically used for housebreaking – a hand drill, a sledgehammer, a screwdriver, and a saw.

No Prior Criminal Records: A Twist in the Tale

The Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abd Hamid, in his official statement, mentioned that the apprehended suspects had no previous criminal records and tested negative for drugs. The suspects have been remanded until the following Monday, aiding in the investigation under charges of attempted murder and possession of housebreaking tools.

The Injured Policeman: A Hero in the Line of Duty

The injured police corporal, a 35-year-old, is currently receiving medical treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre. The police have made a public appeal for anyone with relevant information related to the crime or any suspicious individuals to come forward and contact the nearest police station or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

