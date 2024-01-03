en English
Crime

Korean Man Arrested for Non-Consensual Upskirt Filming in Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Korean Man Arrested for Non-Consensual Upskirt Filming in Japan

An unaware 22-year-old woman was the victim of an uninvited breach of her privacy on Monday when she was shopping in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The identity of the 46-year-old Korean guy who was detained for allegedly photographing the young woman in an upskirt video has been hidden. A 37-year-old lady saw the incident, which happened on an escalator, and reported it to the police right away.

Immediate Arrest and Examination

Following the report, officers from the Ikuta Police Station swiftly detained the Korean national. A subsequent examination of the man’s smartphone uncovered explicit images, leading to his admission of the charges. This case underscores the pervasiveness of non-consensual photography, a crime that plagues women worldwide, and the swift action taken by Japanese authorities to penalize such offenders.

Legal Consequences of Non-Consensual Photography

In Japan, the crime of non-consensual photography carries severe penalties. Convicted offenders can face a sentence of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 3 million yen, roughly equivalent to $22,000. This stern legal stance against such invasions of privacy serves as a deterrent, highlighting Japan’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of its citizens.

Vigilance Key to Reporting Offenses

The case also brings to light the role of bystander intervention in reporting such offenses. The 37-year-old woman’s vigilance and immediate action led to the arrest of the offender, reinforcing the importance of active citizenship in combating such crimes. It serves as a reminder that every individual has the power to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of their community.

Crime Japan South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

