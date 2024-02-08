Kolkata School Trustee Arrested for Alleged Embezzlement of Rs. 10 Crore

In an unsettling turn of events, the West Bengal Police have apprehended a trustee of a distinguished English medium school in Kolkata, accused of siphoning off a staggering Rs. 10 crore from the institution's coffers. The suspect, Krishna Damini, a trustee member and administrator, was reportedly engaged in this illicit activity between April 1, 2020, and June 2023.

Unmasking the Alleged Mastermind

Damini's arrest, which took place at the trust office on RN Mukherjee Road, was the culmination of an inquiry initiated by a written complaint from another trustee, Indranil Chowdhury. The subsequent investigation unearthed a web of fraudulent transactions, allegedly orchestrated by Damini, who is said to have established shell companies in the names of his family members to divert the school's funds.

The Unraveling of a Three-Year Deception

The alleged embezzlement, which spanned three years, involved Damini extracting extra money from the school under various pretexts, which was then funneled into private companies. The search and seizure operation carried out by the police has resulted in the capture of bank account details, income tax returns, and other incriminating documents. Close to a thousand pages of transaction records have been discovered, further implicating Damini in the scandal.

A Call for Justice Amidst Betrayal

As the shockwaves of the scandal reverberate through the school community, Damini faces multiple charges, including forgery and criminal conspiracy. The Detective Department's Anti-Bank Fraud section has taken up the investigation, which is ongoing. The school management, in the meantime, is urging for a thorough and prompt investigation by the police, seeking justice and accountability in the wake of this alleged breach of trust.

As the layers of this intricate deception continue to unravel, the story serves as a stark reminder of the potential for corruption even within the hallowed halls of education. As the investigation progresses, the world watches, waiting to see what consequences will befall those who exploit their positions of trust for personal gain.