Crime

Kohat Police Apprehend 33 Suspects, Seize Illegal Substances in Major Operation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Kohat Police Apprehend 33 Suspects, Seize Illegal Substances in Major Operation

In a decisive move to maintain public safety and order, the Kohat police have successfully apprehended 33 suspects in a series of search and strike operations. These initiatives unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, serving as a testament to the commitment of law enforcement in the fight against criminal activities.

Stringent Measures to Curb Crime

These operations stand as part of a special plan designed to crackdown on lawlessness in the area. The captured suspects, now in police custody, face charges related to the possession and distribution of illegal substances and unregistered firearms. The police, in a show of might and resolve, seized a significant amount of weapons and ammunition, including one Kalashnikov rifle, two guns, and three pistols, along with various cartridges.

Illegal Substances Seized

In addition to the firearms, two kilograms of hashish, a potent and illegal substance, were also confiscated from the suspects. This seizure further underscores the efforts by the police to combat drug trafficking and abuse, which contributes significantly to crime rates in the region.

Unwavering Law Enforcement Efforts

The operation, which required the deployment of a heavy police force, was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Talha and Station House Officer (SHO) MRS Shah Duran. Apart from arresting the suspects involved in criminal activities, the police also took action against unregistered tenants, conducting targeted searches in various localities. This broader initiative signifies a broader commitment to eradicating crime in all its forms, ensuring the safety and well-being of the local community.

Crime Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

