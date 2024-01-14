Knife-wielding Man Sparks Hours-long Standoff on a Boat in Sacramento

In an unsettling incident in Sacramento on Saturday night, a man brandishing a large knife led to a several hours-long standoff on a boat, culminating in his arrest. The chain of events unraveled around 3:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Garden Highway. The man, later identified as 56-year-old Patrick Hackett, charged at an individual with his weapon, prompting the alarmed victim to alert the authorities.

Standoff on the Boat

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Hackett sought refuge on a nearby boat, initiating a tense standoff. Despite numerous attempts by the police to establish communication, the suspect remained entrenched on the boat, refusing to surrender.

The Arrest and Aftermath

The standoff lasted until approximately 7:30 p.m., ending with Hackett’s arrest. No injuries were reported during the incident. Following his apprehension, Hackett was taken into custody, where he is slated to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.