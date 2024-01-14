en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Knife-wielding Man Sparks Hours-long Standoff on a Boat in Sacramento

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Knife-wielding Man Sparks Hours-long Standoff on a Boat in Sacramento

In an unsettling incident in Sacramento on Saturday night, a man brandishing a large knife led to a several hours-long standoff on a boat, culminating in his arrest. The chain of events unraveled around 3:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Garden Highway. The man, later identified as 56-year-old Patrick Hackett, charged at an individual with his weapon, prompting the alarmed victim to alert the authorities.

Standoff on the Boat

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Hackett sought refuge on a nearby boat, initiating a tense standoff. Despite numerous attempts by the police to establish communication, the suspect remained entrenched on the boat, refusing to surrender.

The Arrest and Aftermath

The standoff lasted until approximately 7:30 p.m., ending with Hackett’s arrest. No injuries were reported during the incident. Following his apprehension, Hackett was taken into custody, where he is slated to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

0
Crime United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
28 seconds ago
Acapulco in Chaos: Violence and Transportation Crisis despite Military Deployment
On October 25, Hurricane Otis unleashed its fury on Acapulco, a resort city known for its golden beaches, ushering in an era of chaos and violence. In response, the Mexican government swiftly deployed 25,000 troops to maintain order. Yet, despite this robust military presence, Acapulco remains ensnared in a relentless cycle of violence, with gang
Acapulco in Chaos: Violence and Transportation Crisis despite Military Deployment
Jenelle Evans Admits to Fabricating Dog Killing Story for Publicity
3 mins ago
Jenelle Evans Admits to Fabricating Dog Killing Story for Publicity
Widespread Walmart Gift Card Fraud: Texas Resident Among Numerous Victims
3 mins ago
Widespread Walmart Gift Card Fraud: Texas Resident Among Numerous Victims
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
1 min ago
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Mercy Bassey: A Widow's Tale of Grief and Forgiveness
2 mins ago
Mercy Bassey: A Widow's Tale of Grief and Forgiveness
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
2 mins ago
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Latest Headlines
World News
Loveland High School Triumphs in Rivalry Match Against Thompson Valley
10 seconds
Loveland High School Triumphs in Rivalry Match Against Thompson Valley
Division II Football Season Gets Green Light for Earlier Start Despite Concerns
12 seconds
Division II Football Season Gets Green Light for Earlier Start Despite Concerns
National Children's Day: Fostering Young Golf Enthusiasts at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course
13 seconds
National Children's Day: Fostering Young Golf Enthusiasts at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
1 min
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
1 min
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
1 min
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
1 min
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
1 min
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
2 mins
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
24 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
29 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
33 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app