Kiwi Brothers Accused of Attacking Thai Officer, Grabbing Pistol

Two New Zealand citizens, Hamish Day, 36, and Oscar Day, 38, find themselves embroiled in legal troubles in Thailand following a confrontation with a local police officer. The incident, which escalated from a traffic stop to an alleged assault and attempted bribery, has caught the attention of international media and strained the tourists' family back home.

From Traffic Violation to International Incident

On a seemingly typical Saturday in Phuket, what started as a routine traffic stop for alleged speeding and reckless driving quickly spiraled into an alteration. The brothers, riding motorcycles in Chalong, a residential area south of Phuket, failed to adhere to the police officer's attempt to pull them over. Upon finally stopping, the situation heated up with the pair reportedly shouting at the officer, who then began recording the encounter. The situation took a dangerous turn when Hamish and Oscar Day allegedly attacked the officer, attempting to seize his phone and gun - an act which led to the discharge of a single bullet. Fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire.

Charges and Consular Intervention

The altercation has led to serious charges against the Day brothers, including physical assault against a policeman, robbery, obstruction of police duty, driving without a license, and bribery. Their attempt to bribe the arresting officers was firmly rejected, further complicating their legal standing. The incident was followed by prompt action from Thai authorities, leading to their arrest and expected appearance in Phuket Provincial Court. In response to this distressing situation, consular officials from New Zealand have stepped in, offering assistance to the Day family while navigating the complexities of international legal procedures.

Family and Official Responses

The Day family, through a statement from parents Laurence and Katrina Day, expressed their distress and confusion over the incident, requesting privacy and prayers as they deal with the fallout of their sons' actions. Meanwhile, the injured officer received praise and a promise of honor from Chalong station chief Pol Col Ekarat Plaiduang for his bravery during the altercation. This incident has not only brought legal troubles for Hamish and Oscar Day but also highlighted the potential consequences of confrontations with law enforcement officers in foreign countries.