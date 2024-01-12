Kitui Traders Protest Against Scrap Metal Dealers Amidst Rising Theft Concerns

In the bustling town of Kitui, a wave of discontent has surged among the traders of Kyua market. Their ire is directed towards an unlikely group – scrap metal dealers. These traders took to the streets in a spirited demonstration on Thursday, effectively blocking the arterial Kitui-Machakos road for several hours. This public display of discontent is the culmination of mounting frustration following a series of theft incidents, which the traders firmly attribute to the activities of the scrap metal dealers.

The Spark That Lit the Fire

The situation took a dramatic turn the previous week when a group of scrap metal dealers was arrested and a lorry brimming with scrap metal was seized by law enforcement. Despite this decisive action, the local court subsequently issued an order for the release of the vehicle. This judgment, much to the chagrin of the traders, served as the spark that ignited the simmering discontentment into open protest.

A Facade for Facilitating Crime

The core grievance of the protestors is the alleged complicity of the scrap metal dealers in facilitating crime within the town. According to the traders, stolen goods from their businesses find their way into the hands of these dealers, thereby encouraging further criminal activities. The scrap metal business in Kenya is governed by the Scrap Metal Act of 2014, and although the government has instituted measures to regulate this industry, the traders believe that more needs to be done to curb the rising wave of theft.

Engagement with the Law

Senior police officers, including Matuu OCS Peter Mugambi and Katangi OCS Charles Ithari, have sought to defuse the situation by engaging directly with the protestors. They have assured the aggrieved traders that stringent actions will be taken against those found involved in the illicit scrap metal trade. This protest, and the official response, underscores broader concerns about the impact of crime on local businesses and the urgent need for effective measures to address these issues.