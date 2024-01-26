Kisii Police Officers Caught Drinking with Murder Suspects in Custody

In a shocking incident at Rioma Police Station in Kisii County, two on-duty police officers were arrested for allegedly partaking in a drinking session with murder suspects held in detention. The officers, identified as Constable Erick Mogoi and Constable Francis Ngugi, reportedly brought the illegal local brew, known as 'chang'aa', to the station and shared it with the detainees, Mathew Omanga and David Mboga.

Unveiling the Unusual Party

The unusual party, which occurred within the station's cells, was discovered by senior officers who heard noises and singing emanating from the station. Upon further investigation, they found an empty container suspected to have previously contained the alcoholic beverage. The officers and detainees were immediately whisked away to Kisii Police Station for alcohol tests.

Confirming the Incident

Patrick Mukuria, the County Commissioner, confirmed the incident, stating that the officers were indeed on duty when they engaged in this illicit activity. The alcoblow tests administered subsequently returned positive results for all involved, further adding weight to the allegations.

Investigation and Implications

The officers are now in custody, and evidence has been collected as part of the ongoing investigation. The incident raises serious questions about the integrity of the officers involved, the security at Rioma Police Station, and the broader issue of police conduct and discipline within the force. It remains unclear whether the detainees requested the drink, or if the officers voluntarily shared it with them. Yet, either scenario paints a worrying picture of laxity and potential corruption within the ranks.

In conclusion, the incident has shed light on a severe breach of protocol and possible criminal activity within the police force. With the investigation ongoing, one can only hope for a swift and just resolution to this appalling case.