Kishtwar Police Arrest Three in Operation Against Drug Trafficking

Yesterday, the Kishtwar Police in Jammu and Kashmir, India, launched a successful operation against drug trafficking, leading to the arrest of three individuals for possession of heroin. This feat was achieved during a checkpoint operation in Malipath Kishtwar, as part of an operation codenamed Operation SANJEEVNI.

Arrest at the Checkpoint

According to reports, the police intercepted a Scorpio vehicle en route from Shalimar to Kishtwar. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Asif Kabir Zargar, Arif Hussain, and Tariq Irshad. Upon inspection, the said individuals were found to be carrying a total of 20 grams of heroin. The contraband was distributed among the trio, with Asif Kabir Zargar possessing six grams, Arif Hussain seven grams, and Tariq Irshad seven grams.

Public Collaboration Encouraged

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, confirmed the arrests and the seizure of the vehicle. The operation was executed based on specific intelligence, leading to the establishment of the checkpoint and subsequent arrests. Poswal commended the efforts of the Naka party involved in the operation and urged the public to come forward with any information related to drug activity in their communities.

Legal Proceedings Await

The apprehended individuals have been taken into custody and are likely to face legal proceedings for their involvement in drug smuggling. A case has been registered at PS Kishtwar, and further investigation is ongoing. This operation marks a significant milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, and further emphasizes the commitment of the Kishtwar Police to rid the region of illicit drugs.