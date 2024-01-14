en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kingston Murder: Navado Roberts Charged in Killing of Nursing Student

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Kingston Murder: Navado Roberts Charged in Killing of Nursing Student

In the early hours of a chilly January morning, a young nursing student named Kimberly Jones walked down the streets of Kingston, unaware that her life was about to be abruptly and tragically cut short. Suddenly, 34-year-old Navado Roberts, known in the underbelly of Kingston as ‘Bees’, along with an unidentified accomplice, ambushed the unsuspecting woman, a rain of bullets striking her in the upper body.

Tragedy Strikes in Kingston

The incident, which occurred last Thursday, sent shockwaves through the community. Jones, a promising 31-year-old nursing student, was rushed to the hospital where she tragically succumbed to her injuries. A life full of promise and potential was snuffed out in an instant, leaving a community in mourning and a family devastated.

The Investigation and Arrest

In the aftermath of the horrific incident, the Elletson Road police launched a rigorous investigation into Jones’ murder. Their efforts led them to Roberts, who was swiftly apprehended and charged with the brutal crime. In addition to murder, Roberts faces charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition, revealing a deeply troubling disregard for the law.

Awaiting Justice for Kimberly

As the community reels from the shock of the gruesome crime, the eyes of the public now turn to the impending court case. With Roberts’ court date being finalized, the hope is that justice will be served for Kimberly Jones and her grieving family. Yet, as the wheels of justice slowly turn, one cannot help but reflect on the senseless violence that took the life of a promising young woman and the long shadow it casts on the community.

0
Crime Jamaica Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Yo Gotti's Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation
In a shocking development, Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, brother of renowned rapper Yo Gotti, was gunned down near Winchester Road in Memphis. The fatal incident occurred just as Big Jook was leaving a funeral service. While visuals of the crime scene have surfaced on the internet, the specifics surrounding the shooting still remain shrouded in
Yo Gotti's Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation
The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria's Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths
9 mins ago
The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria's Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
11 mins ago
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
Fatal Home Invasion in Arnold: Homeowner Confronts Intruders
1 min ago
Fatal Home Invasion in Arnold: Homeowner Confronts Intruders
Delays in Suspected Terrorist Trials in Nigeria Amid Security Concerns
7 mins ago
Delays in Suspected Terrorist Trials in Nigeria Amid Security Concerns
Unnatural Death at Brownes Beach: Body Identified as Alec Orlando Bourne
7 mins ago
Unnatural Death at Brownes Beach: Body Identified as Alec Orlando Bourne
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
14 seconds
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
25 seconds
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball
31 seconds
Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball
Youthful Talent Triumphs at Prestigious Eastern States Classic Wrestling Championship
35 seconds
Youthful Talent Triumphs at Prestigious Eastern States Classic Wrestling Championship
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
38 seconds
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community
42 seconds
Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
57 seconds
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
2 mins
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
6 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app