Kinahan Cartel's Mark Capper Gets Additional Sentence for Phone Possession in Prison

Mark Capper, a 35-year-old member of the infamous Kinahan cartel, has been sentenced to an additional four months in prison for the possession of a mobile phone within the confines of Mountjoy Prison. This sentence will be served concurrently with his ongoing sentence related to his involvement in a foiled plot to murder Patrick "Patsy" Hutch, a member of the rival Hutch gang.

Capacious Criminal Record

Capper, with 76 prior convictions mainly for motoring offenses, pleaded guilty in 2020 for aiding the Kinahan organized crime group in a 2018 murder conspiracy against Hutch. The plot was intercepted by law enforcement officials just 250 meters from the intended victim's home. Capper's most serious conviction to date remains for this thwarted murder plot.

The Current Conviction

During a routine search of Capper's cell on November 10 last year, a mobile phone was discovered and seized. This incident marked his first issue with the law since his current incarceration. Capper's cooperation with the authorities and apology regarding the phone seizure were noted, as was the internal punishment meted out by the prison authorities. The latter included a 75-day restriction on visits, phone calls, and access to the prison shop and gym.

Considering the Circumstances

The presiding judge took into account Capper's early guilty plea and the internal punishment he received when deciding the sentence for the phone possession. With no further legal issues anticipated, Capper's expected release date remains in 2025. In the oft-blurred lines between organized crime and individual accountability, the case of Mark Capper offers a stark reminder of the lingering consequences of such affiliations.