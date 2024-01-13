Kill Devil Hills Police Seek Help in Finding Wanted Man, Jackie Ray Price

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is soliciting the aid of the public in the pursuit of 48-year-old Jackie Ray Price. Price, last seen in the Winston-Salem area, has outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a felony indecent exposure charge. The charge arose from an incident on April 6, 2023, at a McDonald’s in Kill Devil Hills. Price’s charges also include seven counts each of felony secret peeping and misdemeanor secret peeping, connected to numerous occurrences on April 13 at the Cavalier Motel in Kill Devil Hills. It is at this location that Price is accused of secretly videotaping female victims in their hotel rooms without their knowledge or consent.

The Evidence Against Price

Authorities, during their investigation, discovered seven videos on Price’s cell phone that substantiate these accusations. A suicide note was found at Price’s residence after he was reported missing on May 8, but his body has yet to be recovered. The investigation has suggested that Price is alive and deliberately avoiding the charges against him.

The Call for Public Assistance

The police are urging the public to provide any information they may have regarding Price’s whereabouts. The Dare County Crime Line is a designated contact point for this purpose. This case highlights the increasing importance of public participation in law enforcement efforts, particularly when dealing with elusive suspects such as Price.

The Implications of the Case

This case not only underlines the seriousness of the charges against Price but also serves as a stark reminder of the disturbing invasion of privacy victims endure in secret peeping incidents. Law enforcement agencies continue their relentless pursuit of justice in such cases, reaffirming their commitment to safe and secure communities.