Crime

Kidnapping Crisis in Haiti: Public Health Hero’s Son Abducted, Health Services at Risk

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
Kidnapping Crisis in Haiti: Public Health Hero’s Son Abducted, Health Services at Risk

In an unfortunate twist of fate, Haiti’s public health champion, Dr. Jean William “Bill” Pape, finds himself caught in the crosshairs of the country’s escalating gang violence and kidnappings. His son, 33-year-old agronomist, Douglas Pape, was forcibly taken on November 28 near his coffee farm by armed men. The younger Pape remains captive despite attempts at ransom, with disturbing footage of his mistreatment sent by his captors.

Impact on GHESKIO

This personal crisis for Dr. Pape has grave implications for the Haitian public health sector. GHESKIO, the prestigious health research organization founded by Dr. Pape, faces closure due to security concerns for its staff. The organization, which has been pivotal in the treatment and care of AIDS and tuberculosis patients in Haiti, has had to halt its services and activities until Douglas’s release. This decision further jeopardizes the provision of much-needed healthcare to nearly 20,000 patients.

A Call for Action

In response to Douglas’s kidnapping, GHESKIO employees and beneficiaries have staged protests demanding his unconditional release. Numerous letters of support and pressure have also been sent to national and international authorities, including Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the U.S. Embassy, and the French ambassador. The Haitian government has taken a stance against paying ransoms and offers police services, but these measures often prove insufficient for Haitian nationals.

Surge in Kidnappings

The Pape family’s ordeal is reflective of the growing problem of kidnappings in Haiti. The crime has become more sophisticated and prevalent, with nearly 3,000 cases reported last year. Ransoms paid do not always guarantee the release of the victims. The situation is exacerbated by the departure of many trained police negotiators who have left the country due to the unstable conditions. As the country grapples with this crisis, the fate of Douglas Pape and the future of GHESKIO hang in the balance.

Crime Haiti
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

