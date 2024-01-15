Kidnappers Murder Hostages in Dutse Amid Escalating Ransom Demands

In a chilling development that has left the Dutse community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reeling, kidnappers have reportedly murdered two of the ten hostages they abducted from Sagwari Estate Layout in the Bwari Area Council.

The abductions occurred on January 7, 2024, and the situation has escalated horrifically since then.

The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N60 million per person, but subsequently ramped up the demand to N100 million each, raising the total to N700 million.

In a brutal message to the victims’ families, who are struggling to secure the funds to meet the kidnappers’ demands, two hostages were killed.

The delay in raising the ransom is believed to be the trigger for these killings. Among the slain hostages was a 13-year-old secondary school student named Folorunsho Ariyo.