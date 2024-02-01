Kidnappers Demand 100m Naira Ransom for Abducted Students and Teachers in Nigeria

In an alarming turn of events, kidnappers in Ekiti state, south-west Nigeria, have abducted five pupils and four teachers from a school, demanding a staggering ransom of 100 million naira. The victims were seized from a school bus after school hours, a grim act that has caused the school to suspend classes indefinitely.

A Terrifying Ordeal

The victims, from the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, were stripped of their freedom in broad daylight. The kidnappers, with no regard for their age or innocence, threatened to harm the children if the ransom was not paid. The heart-wrenching cries for help from these young victims have echoed across the nation, stirring an intense outcry for their safe return.

The proprietor of the school, Gabriel Adesanya, made the grim situation public. He revealed the kidnappers' demands to the media and expressed deep concern over the inability of many parents to afford the ransom. The parents, desperate and helpless, have appealed to both the state and federal governments, as well as security agencies, for assistance in ensuring the safe return of their children.

Government Response

President Bola Tinubu, in response to the incident, commanded an immediate rescue operation. He vowed to take necessary measures to prevent future incidents of such nature, addressing the nation's growing issue of insecurity. Furthermore, the country's security chiefs are scheduled to appear before the senate to discuss the escalating problem of kidnappings, which have become increasingly common across Nigeria.