Crime

Kidnapped 11-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in Wisconsin; Three South Dakotans Arrested

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Kidnapped 11-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in Wisconsin; Three South Dakotans Arrested

An 11-year-old girl from Wells County, Indiana, found herself at the center of a harrowing ordeal when she was abducted from her home. The incident unleashed a swift response from law enforcement agencies, culminating in her safe recovery over 300 miles away at a Kwik Trip gas station in Barneveld, Wisconsin. The child’s discovery and the subsequent arrest of the alleged abductors, all from South Dakota, were facilitated by a tip-off that led to the location of the suspect vehicle.

Relentless Pursuit

The abduction sparked the Wells County Sheriff’s Department to issue a Silver Alert on Saturday, a call to arms that stretched across state lines. The vehicle suspected in the abduction, found through a tip, was located overnight in Wisconsin. The ensuing operation involved the cooperation of the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice DCI Agents. The swift and coordinated action led to the safe recovery of the child and the arrest of three adults: 27-year-old Zachary Delozier, 23-year-old Sara Gaudino, and 24-year-old Isaiah Schryvers.

Unanswered Questions

The circumstances leading to this chilling event remain shrouded in mystery. The relationship between the suspects and the victim, as well as the motive behind the kidnapping, have not yet been disclosed by the police. The fact that the alleged abductors all hail from South Dakota, a considerable distance from the girl’s Indiana home, adds another layer of intrigue to the case.

Justice on the Horizon

With the suspects now in custody and charged with the kidnapping of a minor, the next step in this unfolding saga is their extradition. The journey to justice is far from over, but the safe recovery of the young girl offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dark narrative. The collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies stand as a testament to the power of concerted action in the face of adversity.

Crime
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

