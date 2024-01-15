Khulna Groups Remember Journalist Manik Saha, Demand Justice for Slain Journalists

On January 15, 2024, marking the twentieth death anniversary of the celebrated journalist Manik Saha, a multitude of groups in Khulna came together in commemoration.

Comprising journalists, socio-cultural entities, and political organizations, they urged the authorities to bring to the surface the main instigators behind Saha’s murder, demanding they face capital punishment.

Public Dissatisfaction over Tribunal Verdict

The assembly, held in remembrance of the late journalist, saw an outpouring of dissatisfaction concerning the verdict issued by the Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal on November 30, 2016. The tribunal had convicted nine members of the proscribed groups Biplobi (Janajuddha) and Purba Banglar Communist Party, giving them life sentences, and acquitted two others implicated in Saha’s killing.

Speakers at the gathering underscored the continuing issue of impunity. They pointed out that over the past two decades, no less than 25 journalists, including Humayun Kabir Balu, were slain in the region, with many of their assassins still at large.

Manik Saha was a senior reporter for the daily Sangbad and also contributed to New Age, Ekushey TV, and BBC radio. Following his murder in 2004, two cases were lodged by the police, one under the Explosives Act, with 13 suspects charged in 2008.

Commemorating the Fallen Journalists

The day’s observance included various organizations laying wreaths at a monument on the premises of Khulna Press Club (KPC), paying tribute to the memory of the assassinated journalists. A candlelight vigil was also held by the Chhatra Union of Khulna unit at the memorial.

On the same day, an attack on two journalists from a private television channel was reported in Agargaon Taltola while they were attempting to gather news about irregularities and corruption in the purchase of medical equipment at a trading house.

The trading house owner and his aides assaulted the journalists, compelled the camera person to erase the footage, and inflicted serious injuries on the journalists. The Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) has condemned the attack and demanded the government’s intervention to ensure exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, thus underlining the ongoing peril faced by journalists in the region.