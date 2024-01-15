en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Khulna Groups Remember Journalist Manik Saha, Demand Justice for Slain Journalists

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Khulna Groups Remember Journalist Manik Saha, Demand Justice for Slain Journalists

On January 15, 2024, marking the twentieth death anniversary of the celebrated journalist Manik Saha, a multitude of groups in Khulna came together in commemoration.

Comprising journalists, socio-cultural entities, and political organizations, they urged the authorities to bring to the surface the main instigators behind Saha’s murder, demanding they face capital punishment.

Public Dissatisfaction over Tribunal Verdict

The assembly, held in remembrance of the late journalist, saw an outpouring of dissatisfaction concerning the verdict issued by the Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal on November 30, 2016. The tribunal had convicted nine members of the proscribed groups Biplobi (Janajuddha) and Purba Banglar Communist Party, giving them life sentences, and acquitted two others implicated in Saha’s killing.

Speakers at the gathering underscored the continuing issue of impunity. They pointed out that over the past two decades, no less than 25 journalists, including Humayun Kabir Balu, were slain in the region, with many of their assassins still at large.

Manik Saha was a senior reporter for the daily Sangbad and also contributed to New Age, Ekushey TV, and BBC radio. Following his murder in 2004, two cases were lodged by the police, one under the Explosives Act, with 13 suspects charged in 2008.

Commemorating the Fallen Journalists

The day’s observance included various organizations laying wreaths at a monument on the premises of Khulna Press Club (KPC), paying tribute to the memory of the assassinated journalists. A candlelight vigil was also held by the Chhatra Union of Khulna unit at the memorial.

On the same day, an attack on two journalists from a private television channel was reported in Agargaon Taltola while they were attempting to gather news about irregularities and corruption in the purchase of medical equipment at a trading house.

The trading house owner and his aides assaulted the journalists, compelled the camera person to erase the footage, and inflicted serious injuries on the journalists. The Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) has condemned the attack and demanded the government’s intervention to ensure exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, thus underlining the ongoing peril faced by journalists in the region.

0
Bangladesh Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
1 hour ago
Police Crackdown on Sugar Smuggling in Bangladesh: 10 Arrested
On an early Sunday morning, the tranquil Hamidpur intersection in Bangsikunda South union, located in Sunamganj district’s Madhyanagar upazila, Bangladesh, was disrupted by an unexpected police operation. Resulting from a well-informed tip-off, the operation led to the arrest of 10 individuals, all accused of smuggling Indian sugar into Bangladesh. The suspects detained in this operation
Police Crackdown on Sugar Smuggling in Bangladesh: 10 Arrested
Supreme Court Orders Speedy Trial in Rana Plaza Collapse Case, RMG Workers' Struggle Continues
3 hours ago
Supreme Court Orders Speedy Trial in Rana Plaza Collapse Case, RMG Workers' Struggle Continues
Zulfikar 'Angel' Noor: An Unexpected Star Rising in the Entertainment Industry
3 hours ago
Zulfikar 'Angel' Noor: An Unexpected Star Rising in the Entertainment Industry
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
2 hours ago
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran Tie the Knot
2 hours ago
Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran Tie the Knot
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film
3 hours ago
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film
Latest Headlines
World News
NRG Esports Stumbles in Return to Counter-Strike, Fails to Qualify for PGL Major
22 seconds
NRG Esports Stumbles in Return to Counter-Strike, Fails to Qualify for PGL Major
Sumar Announces Constituent Assembly, Aims for Broader Functions and Increased Citizen Involvement
25 seconds
Sumar Announces Constituent Assembly, Aims for Broader Functions and Increased Citizen Involvement
Chatham Town SR Triumphs: Reclaims Top Spot in Premier Division
25 seconds
Chatham Town SR Triumphs: Reclaims Top Spot in Premier Division
England's North West: A Year Packed with Cultural, Arts, Sports, and Heritage Events
26 seconds
England's North West: A Year Packed with Cultural, Arts, Sports, and Heritage Events
Democratic Evolution in Spain: A Tale of Two Arithmetics
26 seconds
Democratic Evolution in Spain: A Tale of Two Arithmetics
Iftikhar Ahmed's Outburst: A Deeper Dive into Athlete-Fan Interactions
52 seconds
Iftikhar Ahmed's Outburst: A Deeper Dive into Athlete-Fan Interactions
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
4 mins
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
5 mins
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
11 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
18 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
1 hour
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app