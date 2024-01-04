en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Key Suspect in Drug Kickback Scheme Settles for $230,000, Boosting Fight Against Healthcare Fraud

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Key Suspect in Drug Kickback Scheme Settles for $230,000, Boosting Fight Against Healthcare Fraud

Cracking Down on Healthcare Fraud

In a significant development in the fight against healthcare fraud, the mastermind behind an alleged drug kickback scheme has agreed to a $230,000 settlement with the Connecticut attorney general’s office. This illicit operation reportedly involved two pharmacies, several state government retirees, and fraudulent gains amounting to approximately $11 million.

The Web of Deceit

The suspect, who was believed to be the linchpin of this operation, had the settlement finalized in legal documents a week before a trial was set to commence against other individuals and entities implicated in the same scheme. The case laid bare the intricate machinations of a kickback scheme that exploited both public and private health insurance systems, contributing to the spiralling cost of healthcare and undermining the integrity of programs designed to serve retirees and other beneficiaries.

Broader Implications

This settlement is part of broader efforts by law enforcement and regulatory agencies to target healthcare fraud and illegal kickback operations. Such fraudulent activities not only drain resources from the health sector but also pose considerable challenges to the provision of equitable, quality healthcare services. The case serves as a potent reminder of the need for constant vigilance and stringent regulatory oversight to safeguard the integrity of healthcare systems and protect the rights of beneficiaries.

0
Crime
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft
In a display of coordinated law enforcement, police in East Rutherford established a perimeter after a thief was spotted near the Hilton off the eastbound Route 3 service road around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 3rd. The incident began when a vehicle stolen from Garfield was discovered crashed on an East Rutherford service road, and the
Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft
Four Women to Face Charges for $20K Sunglasses Heist at Bellevue Mall
3 mins ago
Four Women to Face Charges for $20K Sunglasses Heist at Bellevue Mall
High Point Man Faces Multiple Charges after High-Speed Chase with Toddler in Car
4 mins ago
High Point Man Faces Multiple Charges after High-Speed Chase with Toddler in Car
Court Hearings in Suva: Assault on Police and Drunk Behavior
15 seconds ago
Court Hearings in Suva: Assault on Police and Drunk Behavior
Newburyport Officials Receive Antisemitic Postcards: City Responds with Unity
43 seconds ago
Newburyport Officials Receive Antisemitic Postcards: City Responds with Unity
Horrific Horse Slaughter Incidents Shock Southwest Miami-Dade Community
3 mins ago
Horrific Horse Slaughter Incidents Shock Southwest Miami-Dade Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
57 seconds
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
3 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
3 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
4 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
4 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
5 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
5 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
5 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
5 mins
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app