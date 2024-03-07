Key Fob Swap Scam Leads to Arrest of Three Men at Rockland County Car Dealership

Three men were arrested in Rockland County for a cunning key fob swap scam at a car dealership, highlighting the creative lengths to which criminals will go to commit auto theft. The suspects, caught in Nanuet, managed to deceive dealership employees by swapping a genuine key fob with a fraudulent one, enabling them to return at night to steal a vehicle. This incident underscores the evolving challenges car dealerships face in securing their inventory against theft.

Deceptive Scheme Unveiled

On March 4, the Clarkstown Police Department responded to an incident at the Rockland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Nanuet, where employees reported a suspicious interaction earlier in the day. Two men, later identified as Joel Belen and Mankamang Ceesay, had expressed interest in purchasing a used Jeep Grand Cherokee. After being provided a key fob for inspection, they allegedly swapped it with an identical but nonfunctional fob, leaving the dealership staff none the wiser until it was too late. This clever deception laid the groundwork for their planned theft later that evening.

Nighttime Capture and Arrest

Forewarned by similar past incidents, the Clarkstown Detective Bureau anticipated the thieves' return, setting a trap that successfully ensnared the suspects. Around 11:35 pm, Belen and Ceesay, along with their accomplice Isaac Boateng, returned to the dealership. As they attempted to abscond with the Jeep, law enforcement swiftly intervened. Despite a brief pursuit, all three men, hailing from the Bronx, were apprehended. Boateng, facing charges including grand larceny and resisting arrest, was remanded to Rockland County Jail, marking a decisive end to their criminal endeavor.

Broader Implications for Dealership Security

This incident not only illuminates the ingenuity of modern auto thieves but also serves as a critical reminder for car dealerships to enhance their security protocols. The successful capture of the suspects underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and businesses in combating sophisticated theft schemes. As criminals employ ever more inventive methods, the auto industry must adapt swiftly to safeguard its assets, ensuring such incidents become a rarity rather than a recurring threat.