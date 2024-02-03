Key Arrest Made in Solar Panel Import Scandal: Karachi Authorities Crack Down

In a significant turn of events, Rub Nawaz, the central figure in a multi-billion rupee solar panel import scandal, has been arrested in Karachi. Nawaz was seized following an extended hideout in the Customs Court of Karachi, where he sought to obtain bail before arrest, even after the departure of the presiding judge.

Unraveling the Scandal

The arrest of Nawaz is set to propel the investigation into this high-profile financial scandal. At the heart of the case is the evasion of more than Rs 73 billion in taxes linked to solar panel imports. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) identified a recurring pattern of over-invoicing in 6,232 Goods Declarations from 63 importers. It emerged that an astronomical sum of Rs 72 billion was transferred from two private companies, but the actual imported solar panels were worth only Rs 45 billion.

Unearthing Financial Irregularities

The FBR's intensive probing of 450 companies' accounts revealed that 63 were involved in over-invoicing during imports. The audit uncovered a staggering over-invoicing of Rs 69.5 billion for solar panel imports from 2017 to 2022. This discovery exposed a calculated and systematic manipulation of financial transactions to bypass legitimate tax responsibilities.

Implicating Banking Institutions

Adding another layer to this complex financial quagmire, commercial banks have been implicated for violating financial monitoring unit rules regarding the transfers. This breach has led to the registration of an FIR against the involved parties, marking a significant stride in holding all culpable entities accountable. The Senate standing committee on finance has been informed of these developments, with the FBR Chairman giving a comprehensive briefing on the matter.