en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend’s Death by Dangerous Driving

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend’s Death by Dangerous Driving

Kevin Marsh, 43, of Gaskell Street, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend, Michelle Atherton, 47, through dangerous driving. Marsh had consumed gin and cocaine before deciding to get behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, which led to a fatal head-on collision with a bin lorry in St Helens, Merseyside, on July 5.

Marsh’s Reckless Actions and Attempts to Shift Blame

Marsh initially tried to evade responsibility by claiming that Atherton had grabbed the steering wheel just before the accident. However, his dishonest attempt to shift blame was dismissed by the court as ‘callous’. In addition, Marsh showed a severe lack of concern for Atherton’s wellbeing following the crash. Rather than seeking help for his gravely injured partner, he attempted to call a taxi and made false claims about the ownership of the car.

Marsh’s History of Reckless Behaviour

The court also took into account Marsh’s previous conviction for driving over the limit. It was revealed that Marsh had failed roadside tests for alcohol, cocaine, and cannabis. Even six hours after the collision, he was still over the legal limit for these substances. Furthermore, the judge noted that there was little to no remorse or mitigation in Marsh’s case, and highlighted his previous convictions for battery and breach of a non-molestation order.

Michelle Atherton’s Irreplaceable Loss

Michelle Atherton, a mother of four and a grandmother to six, was described by her family as ‘the best mum’. Her death represented a profound loss to her family. During Marsh’s sentencing, Atherton’s daughter, Alisha Atherton, delivered an emotional impact statement. She expressed her enduring pain from not being there for her mother in her final moments, noting how her mother had been calling for her at the scene. The tragedy of Atherton’s death and the subsequent attempts by Marsh to blame her for the accident only exacerbated the family’s grief.

Marsh’s sentence reflects the gravity of the consequences of his dangerous driving, impairment from substances, speeding, and leaving the scene knowing his girlfriend was gravely injured. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 years and will have to take an extended driving test upon release.

0
Accidents Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
A tragic morning unfolded in Kemps Creek, a suburb located about 40 kilometers west of Sydney’s central business district, as a deadly head-on collision between two vehicles claimed one life and left another individual with severe injuries. The accident, which occurred on Mamre Road just before the onset of the morning peak hour rush, disrupted
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit by Suspicious Vehicle Crash and Fire Twice in 24 Hours
20 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit by Suspicious Vehicle Crash and Fire Twice in 24 Hours
Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Two Georgia Teens, Leaves Three Injured
30 mins ago
Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Two Georgia Teens, Leaves Three Injured
Fatal Rush Hour Collision in Melbourne's South-East: A Man Dies as a Truck Collides with Multiple Cars
3 mins ago
Fatal Rush Hour Collision in Melbourne's South-East: A Man Dies as a Truck Collides with Multiple Cars
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries
11 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries
Tragic Accident in Taichung: Woman Dies in Underground Parking Garage Lift
17 mins ago
Tragic Accident in Taichung: Woman Dies in Underground Parking Garage Lift
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
2 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
3 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
4 mins
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
5 mins
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
6 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
8 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
8 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
8 mins
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
8 mins
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app