Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend’s Death by Dangerous Driving

Kevin Marsh, 43, of Gaskell Street, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend, Michelle Atherton, 47, through dangerous driving. Marsh had consumed gin and cocaine before deciding to get behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, which led to a fatal head-on collision with a bin lorry in St Helens, Merseyside, on July 5.

Marsh’s Reckless Actions and Attempts to Shift Blame

Marsh initially tried to evade responsibility by claiming that Atherton had grabbed the steering wheel just before the accident. However, his dishonest attempt to shift blame was dismissed by the court as ‘callous’. In addition, Marsh showed a severe lack of concern for Atherton’s wellbeing following the crash. Rather than seeking help for his gravely injured partner, he attempted to call a taxi and made false claims about the ownership of the car.

Marsh’s History of Reckless Behaviour

The court also took into account Marsh’s previous conviction for driving over the limit. It was revealed that Marsh had failed roadside tests for alcohol, cocaine, and cannabis. Even six hours after the collision, he was still over the legal limit for these substances. Furthermore, the judge noted that there was little to no remorse or mitigation in Marsh’s case, and highlighted his previous convictions for battery and breach of a non-molestation order.

Michelle Atherton’s Irreplaceable Loss

Michelle Atherton, a mother of four and a grandmother to six, was described by her family as ‘the best mum’. Her death represented a profound loss to her family. During Marsh’s sentencing, Atherton’s daughter, Alisha Atherton, delivered an emotional impact statement. She expressed her enduring pain from not being there for her mother in her final moments, noting how her mother had been calling for her at the scene. The tragedy of Atherton’s death and the subsequent attempts by Marsh to blame her for the accident only exacerbated the family’s grief.

Marsh’s sentence reflects the gravity of the consequences of his dangerous driving, impairment from substances, speeding, and leaving the scene knowing his girlfriend was gravely injured. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 years and will have to take an extended driving test upon release.