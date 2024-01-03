en English
Crime

Kerry Launches Campaign to Combat Rising Trend of Student ‘Money Mules’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
The quaint county of Kerry is facing a grim reality. In the face of a sharp rise in money laundering cases involving students, local law enforcement and community organizations have launched a concerted campaign. The target? Secondary schools and colleges, the new hunting grounds for criminal gangs seeking to recruit unsuspecting young individuals as money mules.

The Unseen Threat in Tralee’s Circuit Criminal Court

The Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee, the county town of Kerry, has borne witness to a disturbing trend. A total of 30 cases related to money laundering have been instigated, leading to 20 convictions. The majority of those implicated are young individuals, aged between 17 to 21, who have unwittingly become entangled in the shadowy world of financial crime.

Presiding over these cases, Circuit Court Judge Sinead Behan has voiced concern over the increasing trend of young people facing severe consequences for inadvertently aiding criminals. The judge’s words serve as a warning bell, signaling the urgent need to address this issue.

The Unseen Threat in Tralee’s Circuit Criminal Court

Garda Sergeant Michael Quirke has been on the frontline of this battle, noting the alarming trend of money mules getting younger. According to him, it is crucial to nip the problem in the bud and prevent more young individuals from falling prey to criminal manipulations.

The Lure and the Danger

The modus operandi is alarmingly simple. Young individuals are lured by criminals through social media platforms like Snapchat or within their social circles with the promise of easy money for facilitating money transfers. The funds involved, however, are often tainted, derived from local fraudulent activities such as phishing schemes and fake invoicing.

The campaign against this menace is multi-pronged. It includes community talks geared towards parents and a campus watch initiative designed to guide students on how to handle such situations. The need for such measures is underscored by the staggering rise in laundered money in Ireland. The amount jumped from €5 million in the first half of 2021 to a whopping €17.5 million in the same period in 2023.

Crime Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

