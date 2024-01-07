Kern County Witnesses Significant Reduction in Homicides, Aims for Safer Future

In a significant turn of events, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office has highlighted a marked decrease in the county’s homicide rate since 2020. According to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, the decline is a testament to concerted efforts to bolster public safety across the county. The stats for 2023 revealed 77 homicides, thereby marking a 25% decrease from 2022 and a stark 40% reduction since the pandemic’s onset.

Uneven Crime Distribution

While the overall decrease is encouraging, the homicide rates in certain areas like Delano, Lamont, and Wasco remain high. These regions predominantly see Hispanic men aged 18 to 29 falling victim to violent crimes, often linked to gang violence. Zimmer has pointed towards the pandemic as a key factor contributing to the 2020 homicide spike. School closures and unemployment fraud were among the significant issues that led to an uptick in criminal activities, including gun and drug trafficking funded by EDD fraud.

Rise in Quality-of-Life Crimes

Despite the decline in homicides, Zimmer voiced concerns over the rise in quality-of-life crimes such as theft and drug use. These crimes, she believes, are tied to the passage of Proposition 47 in 2014, which saw penalties for repeated theft offenses significantly reduced. The county’s decision to discontinue drug court programs is also seen as a factor contributing to the increase in these crimes.

Looking Towards a Safer Future

As Kern County grapples with these issues, Zimmer’s hope for the future centers on implementing mandatory drug treatment and in-house rehabilitation programs. The ultimate aim is to create a future in Kern County with zero homicides. The District Attorney’s Office’s report is a clear reflection of its commitment to public safety, as it not only highlights the decline in the homicide rate but also addresses other pressing issues such as locating missing individuals and warning the public about phone scams.

