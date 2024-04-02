Kerala Trio Found Dead in Arunachal Hotel: Black Magic Speculation Amidst Investigation

In a chilling turn of events, a couple from Kottayam and their friend from Thiruvananthapuram were discovered deceased under enigmatic circumstances in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh, sparking widespread speculation and an in-depth investigation into the cause of their deaths. With initial probes suggesting suicide, the authorities are on tenterhooks, awaiting the autopsy reports to shed light on the tragedy that has befallen Arya, Naveen, and his wife Devi, who were not just ordinary individuals but had made their mark in the educational and trading sectors.

Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding the Deaths

The trio's journey to their untimely demise began when they checked into Hotel Blue Pine in Hapoli on March 28, having flown to Guwahati the previous day. The discovery of their bodies by the police in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district under mysterious conditions has led to a flurry of questions, with suicide being considered a primary theory. However, the buzz around their deaths, fueled by speculations of black magic, has added a layer of complexity, pushing the Kerala police to dispatch a team to Arunachal Pradesh for a thorough investigation.

Background and Speculations

Amidst the grief and shock, a narrative involving black magic has emerged, particularly from a conversation with Devi's father, a noted wildlife photographer, suggesting that the trio could have been ensnared by such practices. This angle, while speculative, has not only intensified the intrigue surrounding the case but also highlighted the need for public awareness about the dangers of falling prey to such traps. The educational background of the deceased, all well-versed in foreign languages and holding respectable positions, makes the case even more baffling and tragic.

Investigation and Next Steps

As the Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh police delve deeper into the investigation, the focus remains on unraveling the sequence of events that led to the tragic end of three lives. The examination of their mobiles and other electronic devices is anticipated to provide crucial insights, potentially steering the case in a new direction. Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of three vibrant individuals, whose lives were intertwined not just in friendship but in a shared, albeit mysterious, fate.