Kerala Police's 'Operation D-Hunt': A Significant Strike Against the Drug Trade

Indian law enforcement has struck a significant blow against the illicit drug trade in a coordinated statewide operation. The Kerala Police, in an operation named 'Operation D-Hunt,' arrested 285 individuals and registered 281 cases related to the possession of narcotic substances. The operation, far-reaching and meticulous, was focused on dismantling networks engrossed in the peddling, storage, sale, and consumption of narcotics.

Drugs Seized in Operation

In the course of the operation executed on Saturday, the police confiscated a substantial quantity of various drugs. These included MDMA, ganja, hashish oil, and brown sugar, substances that carry a high value in the international market. The seizures represent not just a setback for the drug networks operating in the area but a significant disruption to the global drug trade.

Interrogations and Cases

Not stopping at seizures and arrests, the police interrogated 1,820 suspects. The results of these interrogations led to the registration of 281 cases linked to possession of narcotic substances. The interrogation process, combined with the arrests and seizures, points to the comprehensive nature of 'Operation D-Hunt.'

The Strategy Behind 'Operation D-Hunt'

The operation was not a sudden action but the result of discreet information gathering about suspects and targeted raids on their possible hideouts. This strategy was executed with the coordination of the range-level NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cell and under the leadership of district police chiefs. The State Police Chief, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, has provided further instructions to ensure the continued effectiveness of the crackdown.

Keeping the momentum of 'Operation D-Hunt,' the police have been directed to create a database of repeat offenders. By continuously monitoring their activities, the police aim to establish a more robust and proactive stance against the drug trade. This ongoing vigilance represents a sustained commitment to combating the drug menace and a step forward in restoring law and order.