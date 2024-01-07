Kerala Police Probe into Cyber Fraud Involving Fake WhatsApp Link of Chief Minister

Police in Ernakulam Central, Kochi, Kerala, have launched a thorough investigation against Manraj Meena, a native of Rajasthan, on charges of creating and circulating a fraudulent WhatsApp link falsely attributed to Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan. The deceptive link, ingeniously designed to initiate a WhatsApp conversation without having to save the contact information of the sender, was detected during an intensive cyber patrolling operation conducted by Kerala Police’s Cyberdome last month.

The Underlying Deception

Following the breadcrumbs of the deceptive link led the investigators to a mobile phone number linked to Manraj Meena, revealing the origin of the fraudulent activity. Prior to this discovery, the police had found a counterfeit Telegram account sporting the Chief Minister’s name and image. The investigators are now delving deeper to establish whether any other illicit activities were conducted using these bogus accounts or if there were instances of identity theft.

Expanding the Investigation

The scope of the investigation has now expanded beyond Kerala, stretching its tendrils to Rajasthan. The police are probing the possibility of the involvement of fake SIM cards in the creation of these fraudulent social media profiles. This meticulous approach taken by the police aims to unravel the full extent of the cybercrime perpetrated.

Not an Isolated Incident

This incident is not the first of its kind. In August 2022, an unidentified individual created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the Chief Minister and attempted to extort money from an IPS officer. Other government officials have been targeted by similar cyber fraud attempts. In a notable case in 2021, a minor from Rajasthan was apprehended for creating a fake Facebook profile of IPS officer P Vijayan, which was used for extortion purposes.