en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kerala Police Probe into Cyber Fraud Involving Fake WhatsApp Link of Chief Minister

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Kerala Police Probe into Cyber Fraud Involving Fake WhatsApp Link of Chief Minister

Police in Ernakulam Central, Kochi, Kerala, have launched a thorough investigation against Manraj Meena, a native of Rajasthan, on charges of creating and circulating a fraudulent WhatsApp link falsely attributed to Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan. The deceptive link, ingeniously designed to initiate a WhatsApp conversation without having to save the contact information of the sender, was detected during an intensive cyber patrolling operation conducted by Kerala Police’s Cyberdome last month.

The Underlying Deception

Following the breadcrumbs of the deceptive link led the investigators to a mobile phone number linked to Manraj Meena, revealing the origin of the fraudulent activity. Prior to this discovery, the police had found a counterfeit Telegram account sporting the Chief Minister’s name and image. The investigators are now delving deeper to establish whether any other illicit activities were conducted using these bogus accounts or if there were instances of identity theft.

Expanding the Investigation

The scope of the investigation has now expanded beyond Kerala, stretching its tendrils to Rajasthan. The police are probing the possibility of the involvement of fake SIM cards in the creation of these fraudulent social media profiles. This meticulous approach taken by the police aims to unravel the full extent of the cybercrime perpetrated.

Not an Isolated Incident

This incident is not the first of its kind. In August 2022, an unidentified individual created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the Chief Minister and attempted to extort money from an IPS officer. Other government officials have been targeted by similar cyber fraud attempts. In a notable case in 2021, a minor from Rajasthan was apprehended for creating a fake Facebook profile of IPS officer P Vijayan, which was used for extortion purposes.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Personal Change and Societal Transformation: A Case Study
When clinical psychologist Harriet Lerner asserted that ‘Only through personal change can we effect broader social, political, and national shifts,’ she could have been writing about the case of Rushawn Miller. A young motorcyclist from Jamaica, Miller’s life was tragically cut short when he died performing a stunt, despite numerous warnings about the inherent dangers
Personal Change and Societal Transformation: A Case Study
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
7 mins ago
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
South Africa's Violent Crime Surge Fuels Boom in Private Security Industry
9 mins ago
South Africa's Violent Crime Surge Fuels Boom in Private Security Industry
Retired Sub Inspector in Kochi Commits Suicide After Attacking Family
4 mins ago
Retired Sub Inspector in Kochi Commits Suicide After Attacking Family
Mob Assaults Police Officer in Gwalior After Confrontation with E-rickshaw Driver
4 mins ago
Mob Assaults Police Officer in Gwalior After Confrontation with E-rickshaw Driver
Schuylkill Haven Man Faces Strangulation and Assault Charges Amid Domestic Dispute
5 mins ago
Schuylkill Haven Man Faces Strangulation and Assault Charges Amid Domestic Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad
2 mins
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad
Personal Change and Societal Transformation: A Case Study
2 mins
Personal Change and Societal Transformation: A Case Study
Houston Triumphs Over Indianapolis in Thrilling Football Encounter
2 mins
Houston Triumphs Over Indianapolis in Thrilling Football Encounter
The Legal Maze: Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Case Trial
3 mins
The Legal Maze: Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Case Trial
Gonzaga Bulldogs Dominate San Diego Toreros in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Gonzaga Bulldogs Dominate San Diego Toreros in College Basketball Showdown
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley's VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role
3 mins
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley's VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role
Houston Texans Secure Playoff Spot Amid Reid Laymance's Illustrious Sports Journalism Journey
3 mins
Houston Texans Secure Playoff Spot Amid Reid Laymance's Illustrious Sports Journalism Journey
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
4 mins
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Max Potential Care Home Earns 'Good' Rating from CQC
4 mins
Max Potential Care Home Earns 'Good' Rating from CQC
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app