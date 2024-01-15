en English
Crime

Kenya’s Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the ‘Sponsor Culture’ and the Role of Media

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Kenya is in the throes of a disquieting wave of violence against women, deeply etched in its social narrative and blatantly highlighted by the brutal murders of Sharon Otieno and Monica Kimani. The media frenzy that ensued, emphasized on the salacious details rather than the gravity of the crimes, painting the victims as architects of their doom while the male perpetrators were spared the harsh light of scrutiny.

Unmasking the ‘Sponsor Culture’

The murders of Sharon Otieno, a pregnant 26-year-old student, and Monica Kimani, a 29-year-old woman, have sparked a public discourse on the perils faced by young Kenyan women. Their deaths have been framed as cautionary tales against liaisons with ‘sugar daddies’, wealthy older men, a practice also known as the ‘sponsor culture’. This discourse, while often victim-blaming, has inadvertently highlighted the longstanding issue of sexual violence in Kenya and the difficulties women face in seeking justice.

Media’s Dubious Role

The media’s role in these cases has been notably controversial, with a heavy focus on the lurid aspects of the victims’ lives, even as the men involved evaded similar scrutiny. The coverage and public attention these cases garnered overshadowed numerous similar cases and detracted from the country’s economic and political issues.

Unresolved Murders and Public Outrage

Recent murders, such as those of Starlet Wahu and an unidentified 25-year-old woman in Airbnb rentals, have revealed a possible serial killer targeting women. The cases have provoked public outrage, with calls for justice echoing across social media platforms and civil society organizations. The hashtag #StopKillingWomen has become a rallying cry against victim-blaming narratives and a demand for accountability.

The murders, while horrifying, have forced a national conversation about the dangers women face in Kenya. They’ve underscored the urgent need for a shift in societal attitudes, an unbiased media representation, and an effective justice system that protects the most vulnerable. While the media spotlight has exposed the depth of the problem, the change required necessitates a collective societal effort, one that transcends sensationalism and seeks justice and safety for every Kenyan woman.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

