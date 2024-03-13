Kenyan Principal Arrested for Ksh.40K Bribe

Erustus Ruiru Nganga, the principal of Keekonyokie Mixed Day Secondary School in Narok County, found himself in the grips of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on a Wednesday, following allegations of bribery. Caught red-handed accepting a Ksh. 40,000 bribe, Nganga's arrest highlights a broader issue of corruption within educational institutions, as he allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for facilitating payment to a supplier.

The supplier, having provided goods worth Ksh. 410,000 to the school, chose integrity over complicity, reporting the matter to the EACC, which swiftly acted to ensnare Nganga in their corruption crackdown net.

Roots of the Scandal

The incident unfolded when Nganga purportedly solicited a Ksh. 50,000 bribe from the supplier, a demand that led to his arrest upon receiving part of the demanded sum. This move by the EACC was part of a larger strategy to combat the misuse of school funds and embezzlement by educational leaders.

The commission has voiced concerns over the prevalent issue of school principals colluding with corrupt suppliers to embezzle funds, a practice that undermines the integrity and financial health of educational institutions. Following his arrest, Nganga was detained at the Ntulele Police Station in Narok, pending further processing and investigation into the allegations against him.

In response to the rising tide of corruption within schools, the EACC has been proactive in encouraging whistleblowers to come forward with information about corrupt activities. Through various channels, including a toll-free number, the commission has opened its doors to reports from the public, aiming to root out corruption from educational and other governmental sectors.

This arrest serves as a testament to the EACC's commitment to fighting corruption and its readiness to act upon credible information provided by concerned citizens and ethical business people.