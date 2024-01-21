Kenyan Police Intercept Truck of Donkey Meat: Two Arrested, One Escapes

In a recent event that has left Kenya on high alert, law enforcement authorities intercepted a truck at Kwavonza trading centre in Katothya, Yatta. The vehicle, destined for a market in Nairobi, was discovered to be illegally transporting the carcasses of twelve donkeys. The police operation took place in Kanyonyo sub-location, Machakos County, leading to the arrest of two suspects on the spot. However, a third suspect managed to evade arrest.

Public Tip-off Leads to Arrests

The arrests were made possible due to an anonymous public tip-off. The donkey meat was found to be meticulously packed, ready for sale in the market. The suspects, detained for their involvement in this illicit trade, are scheduled to appear at the Kitui court.

Operation Led by Yatta OCPB Ben Baraza

Yatta OCPB Ben Baraza, who spearheaded the operation, confirmed the arrest of the two individuals and shed light on the escape of the alleged mastermind behind the operation. The police have launched an intensive investigation to apprehend the third suspect and further unravel the operation's extent.

Additional Evidence Found at Suspects' Homestead

Further evidence, such as animal offal and intestines, was discovered at a homestead connected to the suspects, suggesting an operation of significant magnitude. The incident has sparked concern about the safety of meat products in the market and has highlighted the need for stringent measures to curb such illicit activities.