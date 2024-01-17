Kenyan Police Intercept Sh3 Million Worth of Illegal Substances in Uasin Gishu

In an operation on the fringes of Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu police have intercepted illegal substances worth approximately Sh3 million. The haul, which included bhang (cannabis) and hundreds of liters of ethanol, was stashed in an unfinished residential house and was slated for distribution in Trans Nzoia, Nandi, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

A Routine Patrol Yields a Significant Catch

The seizure took place during a standard patrol along the Eldoret-Webuye highway when police stumbled upon the individuals engaged in this illicit trade. The consignment, hidden in a partially constructed house, was set for transportation to various regional markets.

County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the apprehension of seven suspects now detained at Bahraini police station. They are set to face court proceedings upon finalization of investigations. Notably, the arrests were facilitated by public tip-offs, underscoring the community's integral role in rooting out illegal endeavors.

A Broader Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Mwanthi, in conjunction with County Director of Criminal Investigations Daniel Muleli, noted that this operation was part of a larger clampdown on drug trafficking within the region. As part of this initiative, security measures along major highways have been ramped up to deter the influx of narcotics into the county. The lorries used to transport the contraband have also been confiscated as part of the ongoing investigations.