Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral

In a controversial incident that unfolded at a funeral in Kenya, Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Salasya, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a fellow politician. The incident quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Salasya allegedly slapping the local politician who had sought a chance to address the mourners. This occurrence, caught on camera, has since drawn widespread attention both online and offline and has stoked discussions about the conduct of public figures.

The Altercation Unfolds

According to sources, the disagreement ensued when the unidentified local politician sought to address the mourners, leading to a heated exchange with Salasya. The MP demanded that his colleague wait his turn, but the local politician did not oblige, prompting Salasya to slap him. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral, attracting the attention of Kenyans nationwide.

Legal Implications and Arrest

Following the incident, MP Salasya was arrested for assaulting Malaha MCA Peter Walunya at the funeral in Kakamega. Two of his bodyguards were also apprehended and disarmed for discharging their firearms during the scuffle. Subsequently, Salasya was released on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 pending a court hearing. He stands charged with two offenses, namely assault causing actual bodily harm and creating a disturbance. His firearms await ballistic analysis.

Public Outrage and Criticism

The incident has ignited an uproar among the public, with Kenyans condemning Salasya’s actions. The video of the MP asking the person to sit down before charging at him and slapping him has gone viral and sparked widespread criticism. This is not the first time Salasya has been embroiled in a physical altercation; he was previously involved in a similar scenario last year. His actions have prompted calls for better behavior and decorum from politicians, especially at public events.