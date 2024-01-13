en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral

In a controversial incident that unfolded at a funeral in Kenya, Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Salasya, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a fellow politician. The incident quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Salasya allegedly slapping the local politician who had sought a chance to address the mourners. This occurrence, caught on camera, has since drawn widespread attention both online and offline and has stoked discussions about the conduct of public figures.

The Altercation Unfolds

According to sources, the disagreement ensued when the unidentified local politician sought to address the mourners, leading to a heated exchange with Salasya. The MP demanded that his colleague wait his turn, but the local politician did not oblige, prompting Salasya to slap him. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral, attracting the attention of Kenyans nationwide.

Legal Implications and Arrest

Following the incident, MP Salasya was arrested for assaulting Malaha MCA Peter Walunya at the funeral in Kakamega. Two of his bodyguards were also apprehended and disarmed for discharging their firearms during the scuffle. Subsequently, Salasya was released on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 pending a court hearing. He stands charged with two offenses, namely assault causing actual bodily harm and creating a disturbance. His firearms await ballistic analysis.

Public Outrage and Criticism

The incident has ignited an uproar among the public, with Kenyans condemning Salasya’s actions. The video of the MP asking the person to sit down before charging at him and slapping him has gone viral and sparked widespread criticism. This is not the first time Salasya has been embroiled in a physical altercation; he was previously involved in a similar scenario last year. His actions have prompted calls for better behavior and decorum from politicians, especially at public events.

0
Crime Kenya Social Issues
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
54 seconds ago
Swedish Teenagers Arrested in St. Paul's Bay for Jewellery Shop Theft
On a seemingly routine patrol in St. Paul’s Bay, local police officers stumbled upon a scene straight out of a crime thriller. Two 17-year-old Swedish teenagers, whose identities remain undisclosed due to their age, were caught in the act following a daring theft from a jewellery shop located on Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer. The incident, which
Swedish Teenagers Arrested in St. Paul's Bay for Jewellery Shop Theft
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set
5 mins ago
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
5 mins ago
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
2 mins ago
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Northwest Arkansas Men Face Federal Prison Time for Child Exploitation Offenses
3 mins ago
Northwest Arkansas Men Face Federal Prison Time for Child Exploitation Offenses
Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation
5 mins ago
Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation
Latest Headlines
World News
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
4 seconds
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
22 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
34 seconds
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
55 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
1 min
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
1 min
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
1 min
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
1 min
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app