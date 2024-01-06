en English
Crime

Kenyan Journalists Assaulted During NACADA Raid: The Struggle For Press Freedom

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Kenyan Journalists Assaulted During NACADA Raid: The Struggle For Press Freedom

Unfolding in the bustling Kilimani suburb of Nairobi, a chaotic scene erupted at the Kettle House Bar and Grill. Journalists from various media houses who had gathered to report on a significant operation by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) found themselves in the line of fire. The operation, aimed at curbing Shisha usage, spiraled into violence when club bouncers turned against the enforcement team and the journalists on site.

Multi-Agency Raid Takes a Violent Turn

The NACADA-led raid, carried out by a multi-agency team inclusive of police officers, was intended to enforce Kenya’s 2017 ban on Shisha. However, the situation dramatically escalated when the club bouncers attacked both the authorities and the journalists, causing injuries and confiscating equipment. This unexpected turn of events marked a stark contrast to the intended purpose of the operation.

(Read Also: Kenyan Man’s Suspicious Death Ignites Investigation Into Alleged Police Brutality)

Journalists Caught in the Crossfire

Boniface Okendo, a photographer with the Standard Group, was one of the victims of the attack, suffering injuries and having his camera seized. Nation Media Group’s photographer was hospitalized due to the severity of his injuries, while a cameraperson from Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) was thrust into a life-threatening situation when he was stabbed. Another journalist, Jackson Kibet also from the Standard Group, managed to escape with minor injuries but lost his memory card in the process.

(Read Also: IED Attack Targets Kenyan Police Amidst Equipment Upgrade Efforts)

Implications and Aftermath

Following the incident, the journalists lodged reports at Muthangari Police Station. The violent assault on the journalists marks a significant breakdown in the respect for press freedom and raises serious questions about the safety of journalists in the line of duty. This incident also marks the second operation by NACADA in two weeks, underlining the Kenyan government’s commitment to enforce the Shisha ban despite the evident challenges.

0
Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

