Crime

Kenya Escalates Hunt for Fraud Suspect Ali Noor Abdi

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
Kenya Escalates Hunt for Fraud Suspect Ali Noor Abdi

In a significant development in the African banking sector, Kenyan detectives from the Land Fraud investigations unit have intensified their search for Ali Noor Abdi, a suspect implicated in a notable fraud case against the African Banking Corporation Limited (ABC) in Nairobi. Abdi, along with his son Abdi Hamza Ali Noor, is alleged to have defrauded the institution of 60 million Shillings between July 1, 2014, and April 7, 2020.

Circumstantial evidence suggests a well-orchestrated fraudulent scheme by the father-son duo. While Junior Noor is currently in custody and undergoing legal proceedings, the elder Noor continues to evade the law. The authorities believe that the capture of Ali Noor Abdi will shed more light on the intricate web of deception leading to the significant financial loss.

Charges Beyond Conspiracy

Ali Noor Abdi is not just wanted for conspiracy charges. There’s a deeper layer to the accusations, with Abdi also facing charges of forgery under the penal code’s sections 345 and 349. The gravity of the charges and the potential implications on the credibility of the financial institution have led to the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Milimani Chief magistrate’s court.

The Kenyan authorities, in their bid to expedite the arrest, have urged the public to assist in the search for Abdi. Information regarding Abdi’s whereabouts can be conveniently reported via the FichuakwaDCI toll-free number or to the nearest police station. s.

Crime
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

