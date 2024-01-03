Kenyan-Born American Professor Shot in Nairobi: An Unintentional Shooting?

In an unexpected turn of events, a Kenyan-born American professor encountered a life-threatening situation on the streets of Nairobi. The professor, who is currently vacationing in his homeland, found himself amidst a dangerous altercation with a police officer in the wee hours of Monday. This incident, which took place near the Globe Roundabout-Slip Road junction, led to the professor being shot and injured.

The Traffic Incident

Reports suggest that the professor was driving on the wrong side of the road, which raised a red flag for patrolling officers. As they approached his vehicle to rectify the traffic violation, the situation took an unexpected turn. The professor allegedly initiated an attack on one of the officers, leading to a physical struggle.

Accidental Discharge

Amidst the chaos and struggle, the officer’s AK-47 was accidentally discharged. The bullet hit the professor in both thighs, causing serious injury. Despite the pain, the professor managed to escape the scene and is now receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The medical team has reported his condition as stable.

Investigation Underway

After the events unfolded, preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting was unintentional. Nairobi police chief, Adamson Bungei, confirmed the initiation of an investigation. He stressed the importance of understanding all perspectives before drawing any conclusions. Detectives will interview the professor to get his account of the incident. As the investigation progresses, the incident has raised questions about police procedures and the use of force.