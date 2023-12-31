Kenyan Authorities Arrest 250 Suspected Mungiki Members in Nyeri County

In a significant development in Nyeri County, Kenya, approximately 250 individuals have been detained on suspicion of affiliation with the outlawed Mungiki group. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to attend a meeting organized by Maina Njenga, a former leader of the Mungiki sect. The Kenyan police had banned this meeting, which was slated to take place in Nyeri County. The arrest of these suspects underscores the Kenyan government’s efforts to combat criminal activities and illegal groups.

The Alarm and the Crackdown

The meeting was cancelled, and Njenga’s followers were arrested following a warning by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua about the resurgence of the banned Mungiki cult in his Nyeri neighborhood. The government declared the meeting illegal and deployed heavy machinery to ensure its prevention. Several youths were arrested, and roadblocks were set up to prevent Njenga from reaching the meeting venue.

Ensuring Peace in Nyeri

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu stated that the meeting would not be allowed to take place in order to maintain peace in the county. Security officers stationed along the Nyeri-Nairobi, Nyeri-Nyahururu, and Nyeri-Nanyuki Highways established security checks to prevent supporters of the former Mungiki leader from reaching the planned gathering sites. Additional police officers were stationed at the site of the prohibited gathering, while others patrolled Nyeri town and its vicinity.

Legacy of Mungiki and Maina Njenga

Maina Njenga, who was expected to be the main speaker at the meeting, has long been associated with the Mungiki group, although he has denied any connection with the group since his release from prison. The Mungiki sect is known for operating secretly and wielding significant influence in certain areas of Kenya, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s. The arrest of the suspects serves as a reminder to the public about the ongoing security challenges in Kenya and the importance of taking decisive action against banned groups.