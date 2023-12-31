en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kenyan Authorities Arrest 250 Suspected Mungiki Members in Nyeri County

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:24 pm EST
Kenyan Authorities Arrest 250 Suspected Mungiki Members in Nyeri County

In a significant development in Nyeri County, Kenya, approximately 250 individuals have been detained on suspicion of affiliation with the outlawed Mungiki group. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to attend a meeting organized by Maina Njenga, a former leader of the Mungiki sect. The Kenyan police had banned this meeting, which was slated to take place in Nyeri County. The arrest of these suspects underscores the Kenyan government’s efforts to combat criminal activities and illegal groups.

The Alarm and the Crackdown

The meeting was cancelled, and Njenga’s followers were arrested following a warning by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua about the resurgence of the banned Mungiki cult in his Nyeri neighborhood. The government declared the meeting illegal and deployed heavy machinery to ensure its prevention. Several youths were arrested, and roadblocks were set up to prevent Njenga from reaching the meeting venue.

Ensuring Peace in Nyeri

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu stated that the meeting would not be allowed to take place in order to maintain peace in the county. Security officers stationed along the Nyeri-Nairobi, Nyeri-Nyahururu, and Nyeri-Nanyuki Highways established security checks to prevent supporters of the former Mungiki leader from reaching the planned gathering sites. Additional police officers were stationed at the site of the prohibited gathering, while others patrolled Nyeri town and its vicinity.

Legacy of Mungiki and Maina Njenga

Maina Njenga, who was expected to be the main speaker at the meeting, has long been associated with the Mungiki group, although he has denied any connection with the group since his release from prison. The Mungiki sect is known for operating secretly and wielding significant influence in certain areas of Kenya, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s. The arrest of the suspects serves as a reminder to the public about the ongoing security challenges in Kenya and the importance of taking decisive action against banned groups.

0
Crime Kenya Security
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

By Dil Bar Irshad

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attemp ...
@Crime · 33 mins
Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attemp ...
heart comment 0
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year’s Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident

By Salman Khan

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By Rafia Tasleem

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law
Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
4 mins
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
5 mins
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
5 mins
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
8 mins
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
10 mins
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
17 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
18 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
18 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
21 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
25 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
28 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
35 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app