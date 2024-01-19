Kenyan Anti-Corruption Court Acquits Five in Anglo Leasing Scandal

Three former Permanent Secretaries and two businessmen have been cleared of charges related to the Ksh.7 billion Anglo Leasing scandal by the anti-corruption court in Kenya, marking an end to a case that spanned nearly two decades.

The individuals in question, Dave Mwangi, Joseph Magari, and Joseph Onyonka, together with businessmen Deepak Kamani and Rashmi Kamani, were accused of conspiring to defraud the government through a contract for the modernization of police security equipment and accessories.

Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo cited selective prosecution and the prosecution's failure to call crucial witnesses as reasons for the acquittal.

He also pointed out glaring contradictions and inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. This verdict echoes a similar outcome in another high-profile corruption case where former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and eight others were acquitted of charges related to the Ksh.63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams project.

The collapse of these cases underlines the challenges encountered by the Kenyan judicial system in effectively prosecuting corruption cases.

The outcome of the Anglo Leasing scandal, in particular, has raised questions about the system's ability to hold powerful individuals to account. The verdict is likely to be seen as a setback in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.