Kenyan Anti-Corruption Body Calls for Suspension of Engineer Over Alleged Forged Degree

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Kenya has called for the immediate suspension of a senior roads engineer in the Kiambu County government, Kenneth Kamumbu Mugo, who is under investigation for allegedly possessing a fabricated degree certificate. This action signals the EACC’s firm stance against corruption and fraud within public offices, as it cracks down on individuals who secure jobs through deceitful means.

EACC’s Call for Suspension and Recuperation of Funds

The EACC has requested the Ministry of Roads and Transport to take administrative action against Mugo, as per the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003. The commission is not only pursuing the suspension of Mugo but is also seeking to recover the salary and benefits that he has accrued during his tenure. This comprehensive approach underscores the EACC’s commitment to enforcing ethical standards within the public sector.

The Forgery Charges

Mugo is accused of forging his Bachelor’s Degree certificate in Civil Engineering, which he allegedly used to secure employment with the Kiambu County Government. The forgery allegations first emerged in 2016 when Mugo was the director of Roads and Transport in Kiambu County. The engineer, who reportedly earned a salary of Sh3.1 million over three years with the fake degree, has since been formally charged and released on bail. Furthermore, it is reported that he used the counterfeit degree to acquire three additional academic credentials at a local university, all of which have since been revoked.

A Crackdown on Corruption and Fraud

The ongoing legal action against Mugo is a manifestation of the EACC’s resolve to address corruption and fraud in public offices. The case not only brings to light the pressing issue of forged academic credentials but also underscores the need for rigorous verification processes during recruitment. The outcome of this case is expected to set a precedent for future incidents of a similar nature, reinforcing the importance of integrity and honesty in public service.