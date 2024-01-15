Kenya Tightens Security Measures at Lodging Establishments Following Recent Murders

In a swift response to the mounting crime rates, including a spate of recent murders in Nairobi, the Kenyan government has issued a directive requiring security personnel at lodging establishments to maintain detailed records of visitors, including temporarily retaining their identification documents. The measure, spearheaded by Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, has been communicated to the public through the Director General of Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Fazul Mahamed.

Heightened Security Measures

Under this directive, security guards must adhere to Section 48 of the Private Security Regulation Act. This provision empowers them to collect visitor identification, log entry and exit times, and temporarily hold identification documents. The directive also necessitates the maintenance of a register of individuals and vehicles entering the premises. Furthermore, they will be entrusted with the task of ensuring the functionality of CCTV and security cameras, creating an updated Access Control Policy, and keeping a security occurrence book. The directive underscores the importance of vigilance from private apartments, particularly those linked to online lodging platforms like Airbnb.

Rising Crime Rates

The urgency of implementing these measures was brought into sharp focus by a chilling murder case in the Roysambu area of Nairobi. The suspect, who used false information to book an apartment, subsequently murdered a 24-year-old woman. He left her dismembered body in the room, fleeing the scene before the crime was discovered. The police are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect from the available CCTV footage.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Establishments failing to comply with these directives risk severe repercussions, including the potential cancellation of their licenses and legal penalties. These ramifications underscore the government’s commitment to curb crime and protect the safety of its citizens and tourists alike. As the investigations continue, the nation holds its breath, hoping for justice and a decline in such heinous crimes.