en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kenya Tightens Security Measures at Lodging Establishments Following Recent Murders

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
Kenya Tightens Security Measures at Lodging Establishments Following Recent Murders

In a swift response to the mounting crime rates, including a spate of recent murders in Nairobi, the Kenyan government has issued a directive requiring security personnel at lodging establishments to maintain detailed records of visitors, including temporarily retaining their identification documents. The measure, spearheaded by Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, has been communicated to the public through the Director General of Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Fazul Mahamed.

Heightened Security Measures

Under this directive, security guards must adhere to Section 48 of the Private Security Regulation Act. This provision empowers them to collect visitor identification, log entry and exit times, and temporarily hold identification documents. The directive also necessitates the maintenance of a register of individuals and vehicles entering the premises. Furthermore, they will be entrusted with the task of ensuring the functionality of CCTV and security cameras, creating an updated Access Control Policy, and keeping a security occurrence book. The directive underscores the importance of vigilance from private apartments, particularly those linked to online lodging platforms like Airbnb.

Rising Crime Rates

The urgency of implementing these measures was brought into sharp focus by a chilling murder case in the Roysambu area of Nairobi. The suspect, who used false information to book an apartment, subsequently murdered a 24-year-old woman. He left her dismembered body in the room, fleeing the scene before the crime was discovered. The police are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect from the available CCTV footage.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Establishments failing to comply with these directives risk severe repercussions, including the potential cancellation of their licenses and legal penalties. These ramifications underscore the government’s commitment to curb crime and protect the safety of its citizens and tourists alike. As the investigations continue, the nation holds its breath, hoping for justice and a decline in such heinous crimes.

0
Crime Kenya Security
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Surveillance Footage Released in Theft Case Involving Zari Hassan's Husband
The recent theft involving Shakib Lutaaya, the husband of renowned Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, has stirred a wave of controversy in the South African and Ugandan entertainment industries. Shakib has released surveillance footage of the incident that occurred at a supermarket in South Africa last week, showing an alleged theft of his bag containing two
Surveillance Footage Released in Theft Case Involving Zari Hassan's Husband
Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations
18 mins ago
Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
18 mins ago
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
Suspected Deliberate Ramming Attack in Raanana, Israel: A City on High Alert
5 mins ago
Suspected Deliberate Ramming Attack in Raanana, Israel: A City on High Alert
Suspected Car Ramming Attack in Israel Leaves 13 Injured
6 mins ago
Suspected Car Ramming Attack in Israel Leaves 13 Injured
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
16 mins ago
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
Intern Doctor's Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital
31 seconds
Intern Doctor's Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
3 mins
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
3 mins
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
6 mins
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
7 mins
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
7 mins
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
8 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
9 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
9 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
43 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app