en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kentucky’s Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Kentucky’s Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues

In the quiet heart of Kentucky, a storm of public outcry stirs as a notorious criminal, Gregory Wilson, condemned for the brutal kidnapping, rape, and murder of 36-year-old Deborah Pooley in 1988, steps closer to potential freedom. Wilson’s eligibility for parole, a consequence of his death sentence being commuted by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019, has sent shockwaves through the community, igniting fears for public safety and rekindling deep-seated trauma.

Pooley Family’s Distress

The news of Wilson’s possible release has hit none harder than the victim’s family. Pooley’s nieces, Keri and Ami, carry the burden of their aunt’s memory and the daunting task of ensuring her killer remains behind bars. The prospect of Wilson’s release has brought them immeasurable distress, as they grapple with the fear that the man responsible for their aunt’s untimely death may once again walk free.

Community Outcry and Legal Opposition

However, they are not alone in their fight. The news of the parole hearing, scheduled for January 22, has rallied the community, sparking significant concern and efforts to ensure Wilson remains incarcerated due to his violent history. The family’s plea to the parole board is echoed by many, including Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders, who labeled the decision to commute Wilson’s sentence as a “travesty of justice.”

A Plea for Justice

As the date of the hearing draws nearer, the Pooley family has unearthed old documents and a petition in an attempt to keep Wilson imprisoned. They urge the community to lend their voices to their plea, reinforcing their stand against the potential release of a man whose heinous crimes have left a lasting scar on their family and community. Their distress, echoed by a community in turmoil, underscores the gravity of the decision that lies in the hands of the Kentucky Parole Board.

0
Crime Law
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct
In an unprecedented turn of events, two Selangor patrol officers have been suspended from duty over their alleged involvement in a case of robbery and rape. The suspension was confirmed by Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who clarified that the officers, a constable and a lance corporal, will remain suspended until the conclusion
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct
Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers
10 mins ago
Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
11 mins ago
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
5 mins ago
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
5 mins ago
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Four Suspects Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Mobile, Alabama
7 mins ago
Four Suspects Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Mobile, Alabama
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
9 seconds
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
36 seconds
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
3 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
4 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
4 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
4 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
5 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
5 mins
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
5 mins
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app