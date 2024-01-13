Kentucky’s Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues

In the quiet heart of Kentucky, a storm of public outcry stirs as a notorious criminal, Gregory Wilson, condemned for the brutal kidnapping, rape, and murder of 36-year-old Deborah Pooley in 1988, steps closer to potential freedom. Wilson’s eligibility for parole, a consequence of his death sentence being commuted by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019, has sent shockwaves through the community, igniting fears for public safety and rekindling deep-seated trauma.

Pooley Family’s Distress

The news of Wilson’s possible release has hit none harder than the victim’s family. Pooley’s nieces, Keri and Ami, carry the burden of their aunt’s memory and the daunting task of ensuring her killer remains behind bars. The prospect of Wilson’s release has brought them immeasurable distress, as they grapple with the fear that the man responsible for their aunt’s untimely death may once again walk free.

Community Outcry and Legal Opposition

However, they are not alone in their fight. The news of the parole hearing, scheduled for January 22, has rallied the community, sparking significant concern and efforts to ensure Wilson remains incarcerated due to his violent history. The family’s plea to the parole board is echoed by many, including Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders, who labeled the decision to commute Wilson’s sentence as a “travesty of justice.”

A Plea for Justice

As the date of the hearing draws nearer, the Pooley family has unearthed old documents and a petition in an attempt to keep Wilson imprisoned. They urge the community to lend their voices to their plea, reinforcing their stand against the potential release of a man whose heinous crimes have left a lasting scar on their family and community. Their distress, echoed by a community in turmoil, underscores the gravity of the decision that lies in the hands of the Kentucky Parole Board.