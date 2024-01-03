Kentucky Woman Faces Sentencing in Fatal Robbery Case: A Sudden Twist in Target Led to Tragedy

Latoya Dale of Covington, Kentucky, is awaiting sentencing after confessing to charges of complicity in murder and robbery, a case stemming from the tragic death of Virgil Stewart, a 60-year-old grandfather. The incident unfolded in August 2022 when Stewart was fatally shot during a robbery while returning home from work. He was found with a mere $6 on his person. The prosecution is advocating for a 20-year prison sentence for Dale.

The Accomplices and Their Crimes

Accomplice Zachary Holden had also entered a guilty plea earlier in the year for charges of murder and first-degree robbery. Dale is not the only person connected to this unfortunate event. Brooke Shepard, who provided her SUV for the crime, has also been sentenced.

The Interrogation Video: A Turning Point

According to court records, the conviction of Dale and her accomplices was largely influenced by an interrogation video. This video footage became a critical piece of evidence in the case against Dale and Holden.

A Change in Target Led to Tragedy

The court documents reveal a chilling twist. Dale and Holden initially intended to rob drug dealers. However, when their original target did not show up, they decided to rob Stewart, who had the misfortune of being the first person they came across.