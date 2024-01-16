Kentucky State Police Investigate Disappearance of Man at Cumberland Falls State Park

The Kentucky State Police and Park Rangers have launched an extensive search for 35-year-old Walter Dewayne Dale, who mysteriously vanished at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Last seen near the entrance of the Eagle Falls trail around 4 p.m. on a Sunday, Dale, a Williamsburg, Kentucky resident, is believed to be traveling on foot.

Profile of the Missing Person

Dale is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has distinguishing brown hair and eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a black backpack.

Public Appeal and Contact Information

As investigators work tirelessly to piece together the circumstances surrounding Dale's disappearance, the Kentucky State Police have issued a public appeal for any information that could lead to his whereabouts. Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the Kentucky State Park's Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

Investigation in Progress

The case is in the capable hands of Kentucky State Park ranger Gerald Bisschop, who is leading the investigation. The issuing of a Golden Alert indicates the seriousness of Dale's disappearance and the urgency of the investigation. Despite the challenges, the authorities remain hopeful for a positive resolution.

The disappearance of Walter Dewayne Dale serves as a stark reminder of the countless individuals who go missing each year, leaving their loved ones in a state of uncertainty and despair. It underlines the importance of community vigilance and the critical role of public assistance in solving such cases. As the search for Dale continues, the Kentucky State Police remain committed to ensuring his safe return.